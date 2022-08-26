ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

All new Tuesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Donna O’Neill, The PIIC Center. Erin Valkuchak, Farm Sudz. Clay McAndrews & Leslie McAndrews, Bright Walls Mural Festival. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Kelby Wallace,...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, August 27 – Sunday, August 28, 2022

JTV Sports High School Football. This weekend JTV Sports begins our 23rd season of High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend premieres today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. Saturday. 1 PM Columbia Central vs Napoleon. 4 PM St. Johns vs Western. 7 PM Hudson vs Hanover-Horton. 10...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, August 29, 2022

Jackson YMCA Fall Registration. Along with our traditional programs including after-school time, swim lessons, adult group ex classes, youth sports and more, we have exciting new programs this fall, including:. Sports conditioning and Tai Chi for ages 7-12. These classes are held at 5:30 pm, so adults can get their...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard August 27, 2022

Grass Lake 35, Shrine 6: Brayden Lape was 12-for-16 for 231 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Warriors on Friday. Andrew Stockton ran for 163 yards and Jeff Peterson caught four passes for 105 yards for GLHS. Defensively, Jack Reid made eight tackles for the Warriors. Volleyball. Concord at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Jackson, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
jtv.tv

Humphreys’ Decision Turning Out Solid for NHS Lineman

(August 27, 2022 9:22 AM) It was a friend of Michael Humphreys who told him about the brotherhood of Napoleon High School. So three years ago Humphreys took a leap of faith and switched from Vandercook Lake High to Napoleon, sat out for one football season, and got physically stronger.
NAPOLEON, MI
jtv.tv

Consumers Energy Crews Begin Restoration Efforts After Powerful Storms Knock Out Power

Reported wind gusts of nearly 70 mph swept through Michigan on Monday leaving behind significant damage. Consumers Energy photo. (August 29, 2022 10:09 PM) Consumers Energy is responding with an all-hands-on-deck effort after severe thunderstorms with nearly 70 mph winds caused damage across the lower half of the lower peninsula. Consumers Energy team members and over 100 crews will be working through the night to assess the damage and begin restoration efforts for the nearly 160,000 customers impacted by the storms.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Southside High School#Retirement#Living History#Jtv News#The Bart Hawley Show#Western Schools#The Brokerage House#Stop 1 Insurance#Western High School#Slice N Dice Board Game#Hand In Hand Restoration
jtv.tv

Lakeland CC vs Jackson College Men’s Soccer 8-27-22 | Photo Gallery

Lakeland Community College vs Jackson College Men’s Soccer, 8-27-22. The Jets lost 2-1 and are now 1-1 on the season. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Lakeland Community College vs Jackson College Men’s Soccer, 8-27-22. The Jets lost 2-1 and are now 1-1 on the season. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy