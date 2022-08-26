Reported wind gusts of nearly 70 mph swept through Michigan on Monday leaving behind significant damage. Consumers Energy photo. (August 29, 2022 10:09 PM) Consumers Energy is responding with an all-hands-on-deck effort after severe thunderstorms with nearly 70 mph winds caused damage across the lower half of the lower peninsula. Consumers Energy team members and over 100 crews will be working through the night to assess the damage and begin restoration efforts for the nearly 160,000 customers impacted by the storms.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO