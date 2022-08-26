ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Small furry pets available for adoption in Boston

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boston, Massachusetts on Petfinder.
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!

You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
Harvey: Shores of Coes Reservoir made for a perfect playground

In 1964, the Knights of Columbus purchased from Crompton & Knowles 15 acres of parkland on the northeast shore of Coes Reservoir for $100,000. Along with the land deal came a bathhouse with 400 lockers, a beach for swimming, a concession stand and an 80-by-30-foot pavilion with a caretaker’s house attached. I grew up as the caretaker’s daughter.
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
Dozens of rescued beagles arrive in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — More beagles made their way to Massachusetts on Thursday night, after being rescued from a Virginia mass breeding facility in July. The beagles are part of a group of around 4,000 beagles who were rescued from the facility Envigo, where they were used for medical research. The...
Wachusett KidsFest 2022!

Wachusett KidsFest 2022! Two days of family fun from September 24-25! This one’s all about kids and families! Wachusett Mountain welcomes you to KidsFest for two days filled with entertainment, shows, giveaways, vendors, activities and more! No shortage of fun for everyone!. Hands-on Fun!. From moon bounces to bungee...
Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless

Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials called the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex called “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH

Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
'Sky Show' returns to Manchester this weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — What was once a Queen City tradition is coming back in a big way this weekend. For the first time in nearly 10 years, “Sky Show" is happening Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester. Thousands are expected for this free, family event, which features bands...
Extreme to play Indian Ranch ahead of Fenway Park gig

Extreme is expected to rock the partial roof off when they play Friday night at Indian Ranch in Webster. And the Bay State rockers will be at the baseball diamond a week after that when they open for Aerosmith for Fenway. Extreme’s guitar god Nuno Bettencourt recently talked about what...
WEBSTER, MA

