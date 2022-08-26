Read full article on original website
Small furry pets available for adoption in Boston
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Boston, Massachusetts on Petfinder.
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
Harvey: Shores of Coes Reservoir made for a perfect playground
In 1964, the Knights of Columbus purchased from Crompton & Knowles 15 acres of parkland on the northeast shore of Coes Reservoir for $100,000. Along with the land deal came a bathhouse with 400 lockers, a beach for swimming, a concession stand and an 80-by-30-foot pavilion with a caretaker’s house attached. I grew up as the caretaker’s daughter.
Woman urges people to recognize signs of drowning after daughter runs into difficulties at Crane Beach
IPSWICH — A woman who said she almost drowned with her daughter at Crane Beach has urged people to recognize the signs of danger in the water. In a Tweet that went viral after the incident Saturday, Amanda Linehan said she considers herself lucky that both she and her daughter didn’t go under.
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
'It brings everybody together': Caribbean American Carnival returns to Worcester
WORCESTER — When Ashley Cruz crafted the costume she wore for Sunday's Worcester Caribbean American Carnival, she made sure to include blue, red and yellow feathers on her crown. Those are the national colors of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which Cruz proudly represented as one of the...
Dozens of rescued beagles arrive in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — More beagles made their way to Massachusetts on Thursday night, after being rescued from a Virginia mass breeding facility in July. The beagles are part of a group of around 4,000 beagles who were rescued from the facility Envigo, where they were used for medical research. The...
Wachusett KidsFest 2022!
Wachusett KidsFest 2022! Two days of family fun from September 24-25! This one’s all about kids and families! Wachusett Mountain welcomes you to KidsFest for two days filled with entertainment, shows, giveaways, vendors, activities and more! No shortage of fun for everyone!. Hands-on Fun!. From moon bounces to bungee...
Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless
Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials called the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex called “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH
Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
‘I need it to live’: Bridgewater woman with rare genetic disorder has formula swiped off front porch
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Bridgewater woman says a package thief who stole boxes from her front porch took a month’s supply of formula. But the formula wasn’t for a baby, it was for her. Alyssa Augusto has a rare genetic metabolic disorder and that formula is her...
'Sky Show' returns to Manchester this weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What was once a Queen City tradition is coming back in a big way this weekend. For the first time in nearly 10 years, “Sky Show" is happening Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester. Thousands are expected for this free, family event, which features bands...
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
Extreme to play Indian Ranch ahead of Fenway Park gig
Extreme is expected to rock the partial roof off when they play Friday night at Indian Ranch in Webster. And the Bay State rockers will be at the baseball diamond a week after that when they open for Aerosmith for Fenway. Extreme’s guitar god Nuno Bettencourt recently talked about what...
2022 Big E food unveiling: What fairgoers can expect
To get a taste of the food dishes fairgoers will find at this year's Big E, 22News attended the fair’s annual media taste test and food preview.
