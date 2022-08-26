ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

'Little Man BIG Mouth': Ocala author Dave Schlenker gets funny, and serious, in new book

By Subscribe
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNVzI_0hW8ema100

Dave Schlenker, the former Ocala Star-Banner columnist who wrote about J-Lo the two-butted chicken, laugh-out-loud tales about cats and kids, and serious topics including his own bout with depression, has a new book.

"Little Man BIG Mouth," is a collection culled from 30 years of newspaper and magazine columns written by a self-described "Dad in Cargo Shorts." The 171-page collection includes about 60 of his best insights that chronicle life in Ocala dating back to the early 1990s.

Published by BLACK ROSE Writing, an independent publishing house in Texas, the book is now on sale on Amazon and locally at Gallery on Magnolia, which has the exclusive right to sell early copies.

Those scammers:For a bad time, call Suzy Scamalot

Fuming about cars:Beetles, Pintos and fumes. Oh my!

Matt Manatee:School ambassador, joke lover

On Monday, the public is invited to his book release party at the Ocala Civic Theatre, 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd. There will be books on hand for purchase, and 50% of the proceeds will benefit the theater.

"Ocala Civic Theatre is a huge part of our family," said Schlenker, a 1986 graduate of Forest High School who auditioned for shows throughout his childhood. "My mom became the volunteer box office manager there for many years."

Now Schlenker is an Ocala Civic Theatre board member and is known for his years of helping build and move sets for many productions, including the annual Christmastime presentation of "The Nutcracker."

Monday's event, slated for 6-8 p.m., will include special readings of some of his columns. Guest readers include Billy C. Wirtz, a comedian musician; Macey Mac, a musician from America's Got Talent; and Amy Mangan, also a local author.

When did Dave Schlenker launch his series of columns?

Schlenker, 54, launched his column writing career at the University of Central Florida for his college newspaper, The Central Florida Future. His column back then was "Little Man BIG Mouth," hence the title of his book.

He first started writing columns for the Star-Banner, first entitled "Here Comes the Groom" and later "Married with Cats," in 1992. By the time he left the Star-Banner in 2019, columns did not have an ongoing title.

Schlenker left the newspaper business after landing a job with Duke Energy, where he works as a senior public engagement manager. In 2020, Schlenker started writing his columns for Ocala Style Magazine.

His columns unveil a slice of life that many readers can identify with, from becoming a father, the coming of age of his two daughters, and trying to be a good husband to his college sweetheart, Amy Rowan Schlenker.

Schlenker wrote in the book introduction that he's surprised that so many people came to him asking for a collection of columns that detail the "confessions of a pale man-child in sandals."

Did John Travolta and others write endorsements of his new book?

On the back of the book, Ocala's own celebrity John Travolta and Sister Hazel lead singer Ken Block provided blurbs endorsing the product.

"Dave is the best kind of journalist – willing to write prose with prospective, care and humor," Travolta wrote.

Block wrote that "Dave Schlenker's anecdotes offer tangible takeaways that leave you wanting to be just a little bit better or kinder, and definitely funnier. He's a Florida treasure."

Schlenker also wrote about serious topics, such as his brain surgeries

Schlenker wrote about serious topics, too. Those included his three brain surgeries in nine years in the 1990s into the early 2000s, miscarriages he and his wife endured, and one about his depression.

He wrote about how, for a year, he battled depression. Occasionally, he had thoughts of a world without him. He spoke to a colleague, sought professional help and realized that there was a "prescribed medication for it."

That column ends with a message: "There is no shame in depression. If you are suffering, that blanket can be removed and it feels so good when it is gone."

Schlenker still worries about his work. He said his biggest panic was when the book "came out and people started purchasing and paying 20 bucks for my book."

"I was like, 'Oh, my God is this thing really worth 20 bucks,' and every time I'd see that someone purchase it, I hope they find something of value in here," said Schlenker as he held up his book. "The worst feeling is to know that people are paying money for this."

It appears people are enjoying his book. That is based on the pictures on social media of happy people holding up his book and tagging him.

Joe Callahan can be reached at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield

A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield. The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching

Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
NEWBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ocala, FL
Entertainment
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Villages Daily Sun

Social club raises funds for firefighter

Lake County Fire Rescue Firefighter Blake Kocielko always aspired to save others’ lives — so he was shocked when he found out that he would have to fight for his own. Kocielko, 28, is battling brain cancer, and on Saturday The Warehouse in Leesburg hosted a fundraiser for him to help with medical costs. “I appreciate The Warehouse for supporting me and doing what they can to support my cause,” said Kocielko, of Deltona. “I also appreciate The Warehouse for inviting me and my family to this event and hosting the benefit dinner.” The Warehouse Social Club and Eatery, a social club of the Military, Fire, Police Support Association, hosted the event that featured musician Jersey Frank, a chance drawing and dinner.
LEESBURG, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death

Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
CLERMONT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Callahan
Person
John Travolta
WCJB

Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?

A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
CITRA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Man#Depression#Celebrity#Mental Health#Forest High School
click orlando

Structure fire temporarily displaces resident in Ocala, fire officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced after their home was damaged in a fire Monday evening, according to a release from Ocala Fire Rescue. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest 3rd Street around 5:33 p.m. and upon arrival, found a single-story home with light smoke coming from the home’s eaves. The resident was already outside of the home when first responders arrived, according to the release.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Lawn mower fire spreads in Ocala garage

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a fire that happened around 3:02 am this morning at a home at the 3400 block of SW 25th Street. OFR Public Information officer, Ashley Lopez, says when the crew arrived a lawn mower was in flames. She said the flames were spreading throughout the inside of the garage of the residence. The fire was put out within two minutes, said Lopez.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with fake green card jailed after being stopped on turnpike

A Guatemalan immigrant is in the Lake County Jail after handing a state trooper a phony green card during a traffic stop on Florida’s Turnpike. Edwin Roberto Jimenez-Diaz, 29, of 2109 Griffin Road, was charged Friday with possessing a forged driver’s license or ID card, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and driving with a suspended license.
LEESBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen charged with threatening to shoot up Tavares High School

A 17-year-old Tavares High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly wrote a threatening message on a classroom computer. The Leesburg teen was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill after a message was found that said, “I am going to shoot this school up next Monday,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy