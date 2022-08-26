'Little Man BIG Mouth': Ocala author Dave Schlenker gets funny, and serious, in new book

Dave Schlenker, the former Ocala Star-Banner columnist who wrote about J-Lo the two-butted chicken, laugh-out-loud tales about cats and kids, and serious topics including his own bout with depression, has a new book.

"Little Man BIG Mouth," is a collection culled from 30 years of newspaper and magazine columns written by a self-described "Dad in Cargo Shorts." The 171-page collection includes about 60 of his best insights that chronicle life in Ocala dating back to the early 1990s.

Published by BLACK ROSE Writing, an independent publishing house in Texas, the book is now on sale on Amazon and locally at Gallery on Magnolia, which has the exclusive right to sell early copies.

On Monday, the public is invited to his book release party at the Ocala Civic Theatre, 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd. There will be books on hand for purchase, and 50% of the proceeds will benefit the theater.

"Ocala Civic Theatre is a huge part of our family," said Schlenker, a 1986 graduate of Forest High School who auditioned for shows throughout his childhood. "My mom became the volunteer box office manager there for many years."

Now Schlenker is an Ocala Civic Theatre board member and is known for his years of helping build and move sets for many productions, including the annual Christmastime presentation of "The Nutcracker."

Monday's event, slated for 6-8 p.m., will include special readings of some of his columns. Guest readers include Billy C. Wirtz, a comedian musician; Macey Mac, a musician from America's Got Talent; and Amy Mangan, also a local author.

When did Dave Schlenker launch his series of columns?

Schlenker, 54, launched his column writing career at the University of Central Florida for his college newspaper, The Central Florida Future. His column back then was "Little Man BIG Mouth," hence the title of his book.

He first started writing columns for the Star-Banner, first entitled "Here Comes the Groom" and later "Married with Cats," in 1992. By the time he left the Star-Banner in 2019, columns did not have an ongoing title.

Schlenker left the newspaper business after landing a job with Duke Energy, where he works as a senior public engagement manager. In 2020, Schlenker started writing his columns for Ocala Style Magazine.

His columns unveil a slice of life that many readers can identify with, from becoming a father, the coming of age of his two daughters, and trying to be a good husband to his college sweetheart, Amy Rowan Schlenker.

Schlenker wrote in the book introduction that he's surprised that so many people came to him asking for a collection of columns that detail the "confessions of a pale man-child in sandals."

Did John Travolta and others write endorsements of his new book?

On the back of the book, Ocala's own celebrity John Travolta and Sister Hazel lead singer Ken Block provided blurbs endorsing the product.

"Dave is the best kind of journalist – willing to write prose with prospective, care and humor," Travolta wrote.

Block wrote that "Dave Schlenker's anecdotes offer tangible takeaways that leave you wanting to be just a little bit better or kinder, and definitely funnier. He's a Florida treasure."

Schlenker also wrote about serious topics, such as his brain surgeries

Schlenker wrote about serious topics, too. Those included his three brain surgeries in nine years in the 1990s into the early 2000s, miscarriages he and his wife endured, and one about his depression.

He wrote about how, for a year, he battled depression. Occasionally, he had thoughts of a world without him. He spoke to a colleague, sought professional help and realized that there was a "prescribed medication for it."

That column ends with a message: "There is no shame in depression. If you are suffering, that blanket can be removed and it feels so good when it is gone."

Schlenker still worries about his work. He said his biggest panic was when the book "came out and people started purchasing and paying 20 bucks for my book."

"I was like, 'Oh, my God is this thing really worth 20 bucks,' and every time I'd see that someone purchase it, I hope they find something of value in here," said Schlenker as he held up his book. "The worst feeling is to know that people are paying money for this."

It appears people are enjoying his book. That is based on the pictures on social media of happy people holding up his book and tagging him.

Joe Callahan can be reached at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews.