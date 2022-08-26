Read full article on original website
fox9.com
(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is set to raise its income limit beginning Sept. 1. An additional 1,400 households may be eligible to begin or continue receiving existing SNAP assistance – even if their income has risen – due to the threshold increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release.
KAAL-TV
boreal.org
While student loan forgiveness won't be taxed federally, but Minnesota still could tax as income
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Days after President Joe Biden's executive order that would forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt, many questions remain. During a news briefing Friday, Bharat Ramamurti, the National Economic Council deputy director, said applications for loan forgiveness will become available in early October, with relief expected before the end of the year.
fox9.com
Housing officials announce $15M to help Minnesota seniors stay in their homes
(FOX 9) - More money is on the way to help older Minnesotans stay in their homes. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge was in Minneapolis on Monday to announce $15 million to help senior citizens stay in their homes through the Older Adult Home Modification Grant Program.
THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair
THC edibles and consumables won't be found inside the Minnesota State Fair this year, but fairgoers don't have to travel far to find them. Tents and stands are set up just outside the main gate at this year's event, ever since recently revised laws have made it so Minnesotans can legally grab some low-dose THC edibles and drinks from hemp and CBD stores alike.
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
mprnews.org
State Fair's beloved 'Ag Hort' building, home of crop art, turns 75
For 75 years, one of the most popular spots at the Minnesota State Fair has been the Agriculture Horticulture building — the home of seed art, and displays of corn, apples and honey, among other crops. Digital producer Sam Stroozas has been covering the fair and the Ag building’s...
mprnews.org
Minnesota crops holding up pretty good heading into fall season
I have a ton of respect for Minnesota farmers. Putting your living on the line at the whims of our Minnesota weather and climate takes guts and planning. And a little weather luck. This year started cold and wet. Then summer hit hard, with hotter than average temperatures and rainfall...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
boreal.org
COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution
A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
KAAL-TV
Daily attendance record almost set at Minnesota State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing and fairgoers are turning up in big numbers for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. According to the State Fair, attendance on Friday, August 26 came up a few thousand people short of setting a new daily attendance record for the first Friday of the fair.
All talk, no action when it comes to a special session in the Minnesota Legislature (and there’s not all that much talk either)
The two top Minnesota events of the summer are soon to get underway, The Great Minnesota Get Together and The Great Minnesota Let’s Not Get Together. The first is the Minnesota State Fair that kicked off Thursday in Falcon Heights. The other is the political parlor game that begins at adjournment of the regular session of the state Legislature and involves speculation of whether and when a special session will be convened.
The Hmong farmers who feed the Twin Cities’ farmers markets
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Shortly after arriving in Minnesota in 1995, William Thao's Hmong parents began farming their new home land just like many Hmong refugees do. While the soil and climate are different from the hills and mountains of Laos and Thailand that they're used to, Thao's parents brought and adapted their traditional subsistence and small-scale agriculture practices to the state, growing lilies and peonies alongside vegetables like Brussels sprouts, corn, asparagus and tomatoes. The larger Hmong immigrant community that they're a part of has introduced Minnesotans to treats like bitter melon and various Thai chili peppers.
kxlp941.com
Governor Walz Authorizes State Disaster Assistance for Eight Minnesota Counties
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several...
Report finds Twin Cities homes overvalued by 20%. Here's what that could mean
MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has definitely been cooling off a red-hot housing market. "Buyers who waited out the summer, they're seeing more inventory now, more options," said Lance Lambert, an editor for Fortune.com who has followed trends in the housing market for years. "Buyers are not having to partake in those nasty bidding wars that we saw through much of the pandemic. But when it comes to price, that's the real debate here."
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
KRMG
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging Students and staff will be allowed to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to conduct individual or group smudging. (NCD)
