Two Ocala projects: One is a known entity, the other is a mystery. Both won city approval

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 4 days ago
On Aug. 16, the Ocala City Council voted 4-1 to allow an existing materials recovery facility to operate as a recycling and trash center in a residential neighborhood.

Council members James Hilty, Kristen Dreyer, Barry Mansfield and Jay Musleh voted yes. Council President Ire Bethea was the lone dissenter.

Friends Recycling, 2350 NW 27th Ave., is cleared to process both recycling and garbage at its facility. The business is already operating as a recycling facility.

Bethea said the vote sent the wrong message to the city as a whole. On one hand, he said, the city is building homes in the community. But, at the same time, the city is allowing expansion of a waste facility in the same community.

The ordinance paves the way for Friends Recycling to take garbage into the facility. However, garbage collected would not be allowed to be stored on site, and has to be transported daily.

At past city council meetings, city officials were told that sometimes garbage would be mixed with recycling materials when they arrive at the recycling center, and there needs to be a way to collect and separate both.

Though an ordinance has been passed, a zoning change is also necessary. A date has not been set for that hearing.

What is Project Angus?

At the same meeting, city council approved the sale of 115 acres of non-aviation land at the Ocala International Airport to Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc., for development of a project known only as Project Angus. The land deal is for $8.62 million.

Airport board officials present at the city council meeting strongly objected to the sale. They wanted city officials to lease, not sell, the land.

The vote was 4-1 again, but this time Dreyer dissented. She wanted the city to present a counter offer or negotiate some more.

Bethea, Musleh, Mansfield and Hilty all voted yes. Mansfield said he would like to see future airport property stay with the city.

Few details were released about the future project. A man who spoke at the council meeting about the project declined to say much.

Mayor Kent Guinn said he cannot say anything about the project. But he told the Star-Banner it's a win-win for the city.

Guinn said that, during his more than two decades as a city council representative and mayor, the city has talked about developing property at the airport. Now there's an opportunity to do something.

The mayor said the project will bring jobs and tax revenue to the city. Guinn doesn't have a vote on the council, but he does have veto power.

There are 400 acres each of aviation and non-aviation land on the airport property. If all goes according to plan, then 115 acres would be subtracted from the non-aviation portion, city officials said.

City officials said they've been looking for some type of distribution or transportation business for the airport property for more than a decade. There's a roadway, Southwest 67th Avenue, that was specifically designed to serve that kind of business.

The road is a two-lane roadway that can be expanded to four lanes, city officials said. The 115 acres is on the west side of Southwest 67th Avenue, which is away from the airfield.

Kevin Sheilley, president and CEO of the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, said although council members have voted for the sale, there's a 120-day due diligence period before the deal is completed. Sheilley was present at the council meeting and spoke in favor of the project, although he did not provide details.

During the 120 days, Sheilley said, the property must be examined and undergo an architectural review, among other steps. He said local officials have been working with Seefried for about 14 months.

Sheilley said there's "still a lot of work" to do before the project crosses the finish line. The CEP head said the closing, if all the boxes are checked, would be some time in 2023.

In the CEP's July report to the county commission, Project Angus was described as "huge."

Again, no specifics were listed. But the report said the project "would result in more than 1,200 new jobs, wages averaging more than $50,000/year, and more than $300,000,000 in capital investment."

Sheilley said the property is zoned for industrial use, so it will be industrial with a variety of projects. At this point, he said, he doesn't know the end product.

Sheilley said the contract calls for a $50,000 non-refundable deposit to the city that was due three days after the council vote.

What is Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc.?

Seefried's website states it was "founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried." The Atlanta-based company "is a privately owned, nationally recognized leader in industrial real estate, with over three decades of development, leasing and management experience in core markets throughout the U.S."

No one from Seefried returned a call from the Star-Banner seeking comment about the proposed project.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

