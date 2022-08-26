ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hW8eXI000
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening.

The motorcyclist was heading down on Plainfield Avenue, M-44, connecting ramp to I96.

The suspect’s car was identified as a Chrysler [..]

fox2detroit.com

Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Victim in Grand Rapids shooting identified, death ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been identified. The shooting occurred near Division Avenue and Stewart Street on Saturday, Aug. 27, ending with the death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. We’re...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Pedestrian struck and killed on US-31 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39 year-old-man died while crossing US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-31, near Greenly Street in Holland Township, at 9:28pm, Saturday night. Hit and Run: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition...
whtc.com

Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
MICHIGAN STATE
