Best bets: 'Free Fridays' concert, Playlist at The Pointe, Artwalk, book signing, more

By The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
“FREE FRIDAYS” CONCERT: Catch the next performance of the city’s popular “Free Fridays” concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the Bo Diddley Plaza downtown amphitheater, located at 111 E. University Ave. The free concert series highlights a different act each week, with Matcha and the Sooza Brass Band performing funk-rock and brass band music today. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to Bo Diddley Plaza to enjoy the concert under the stars. For more information, including a list of upcoming performances, visit bodiddleyplaza.com/upcoming-events. Future dates include the Fest 20-year anniversary showcase on Sept. 2; Pet Detectives performing ’90s rock and alternative covers on Sept. 9; Wax Wings with special guests performing original folk rock on Sept. 16; The Late Night Losers with special guests performing alt-rock on Sept. 23; RC and Showtime performing R&B and soul on Sept. 30; The Last Waltz, a The Band tribute band, performing Oct. 7; Morningbell performing psychedelic rock and soul on Oct. 14; and The Imposters, a The Beatles tribute band, closing this year’s series on Oct. 21.

PLAYLIST AT THE POINTE: Celebration Pointe offers Playlist at the Point, a music event with an eclectic mix of music from a variety of genres – country, rock, soul and more — on the fourth Friday of every month. This month, from 7 to 9 tonight, Chillula will perform. Food from Celebration Pointe's restaurants will be available for dine-in or takeout. Kick off your weekend right with good music, good food and good times. Celebration Pointe is located off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road at Celebration Pointe Avenue. For more information, call 333-9333 or visit celebrationpointe.com.

ARTWALK: Take in the local arts scene from 7 to 10 tonight during the monthly Artwalk Gainesville event. The free, self-guided tour through downtown will showcase live performances, visual arts and other activities put on by area businesses. This month’s offerings include works by Avery Chase, a Gainesville native who specializes in rug making using punch needle and mechanical gun tufting techniques, at Bingo Deli & Pub, 619 S. Main St., Unit 1A. A principal theme in her work is the balance between nature and elements, as well as a reflection on the emotional experiences involving inevitable change. A self-taught artist, Avery weaves these feelings into pieces using cotton, acrylic, wool and polyester blend fibers; live screen printing with Myles Dunigan from the Gainesville Community Printshop, a project working to bring accessible printmaking to the community, at the Civic Media Center, 433 S. Main St. Visitors can take a print home for a small donation to GCP; and live music at several venues. Work by Thomas and Yolanda Chui Phillips will be on display at Swamp CityBrewery, 716 N. Main St., and the work of Oliver Keyhani, as well as some collaborations with Grayson May Butler, will be on display at The SL8, 10 E. University Ave. For more information, or to see a full listing of participating venues, visit artwalkgainesville.com.

“ALPHABET AFFIRMATIONS” BOOK SIGNING: Welcome to the land of Kaybia, where everyone is valued and encouraged to learn. Local author and educator Kerby Hypolite has made his debut with “Alphabet Affirmations,” a tale of confidence, love and laughter. Meet the author from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, enjoy a snow cone and stay for a book reading. “Alphabet Affirmations” is geared toward early to moderate-level readers. The free book signing and reading will be held at Boxcar at Depot Park, 201 SE Depot Ave. For more information, visit mrkerby.com.

FAMILY INVENTION LAB: It’s your last chance of the season to learn basic coding and engineering lessons for the whole family at the last meeting of this summer’s Alachua County Library District’s Family Invention Lab programs. These programs are curated by the MakerSpace team to encourage discovery, experimentation and hands-on learning with beginner-friendly technology. Inventors from ages 5 to adults can learn how to write code and engineer contraptions with pocket-sized computers, STEM kits, building straws and more. The Family Invention Lab meeting starts at 2 p.m. Sunday in Meeting Room A at Headquarters Library, 401 E. University Ave. Programs are designed for children and their grown-ups to work together using science and engineering skills to become inventors. Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should register online to save a seat at these programs. Register at least 12 hours before an event to guarantee admission. Check-in starts 15 minutes before a program’s start time. If registered attendees are not present five minutes before the start time, seats may be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. A library card is not required to register or attend any program. Learn more at aclib.us/invention. Each month’s Family Invention Lab is centered on a theme, challenging inventors to question their knowledge and create something new while learning together. August's theme is “Storytelling with Color.” Color is a fantastic visual aid — test how you can use color to tell a story, mark a trail and give signals.

