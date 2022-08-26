ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Live music: Dunstan Wallace, Matcha, Chillula, Catherine Britt, Nightrain, Oakflesh

By The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
Please call 352-374-5046 with information on future live musical performances. Provide the venue, date and band/performer’s name. The deadline to record is noon the preceding Tuesday for publication on Friday.

BO DIDDLEY COMMUNITY PLAZA: 111 E. University Ave., 393-7527. Aug. 26: Matcha and the Sooza Brass Band.

CELEBRATION POINTE: 3528 SW 45th St., 333-9333. Aug. 26: Chillula.

FIRST MAGNITUDE BREWING COMPANY: 1220 SE Veitch St., 727-4677. Sept. 1: Karaoke.

HEARTWOOD SOUNDSTAGE: 619 S. Main St., 258-8557. Sept. 1: Catherine Britt.

HIGH DIVE: 210 SW Second Ave., 872-5949. Aug. 26: DJ RoXX Xxavage and DJ Kaps. Sept. 1: Nightrain and Saturn Lights.

LOOSEY’S: 120 SW First Ave., 672-6465. Aug. 27: Joe Buck Yourself, Baptized in Piss and Oakflesh.

MOTHER’S PUB & GRILL NORTH: 5109 NW 39th Ave. Aug. 26: The Good Voodoo. Aug. 27: Hogtown Slayers. Aug. 28-29: Houston Keen. Aug. 30: Karaoke. Sept. 1: Lionel Jr.

TIOGA TOWN CENTER: 105 SW 128th St., Newberry, 331-4000. Aug. 26: Scott Wilson and The Global Jazz Ensemble.

THE WOOLY: 20 N. Main St., 278-1178. Aug. 26: Vi and Deitz. Aug. 27: Whiskey and Co., Supertwin and Bad Dog.

