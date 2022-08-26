ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Palm Beach Post

Traffic alert: Water main construction set for 200 block of Australian Avenue

By Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEdif_0hW8eFeA00

Parking and pedestrian restrictions are coming Monday to part of Australian Avenue as a town contractor opens another phase of water main construction along the avenue.

Beginning Monday, Burkhardt Construction will start installing the main in the 200 block of Australian from Hibiscus Avenue east to South County Road, town officials said in a public notice. During construction, parking will be prohibited on both sides of the street in that block, and the sidewalk on the south side of the street will be closed to pedestrians.

The construction marks Phase 4 of the town’s Australian Avenue water main project, which eventually will mean a new main along the avenue from South Lake Drive to South Ocean Boulevard. Work is expected to last through November.

Construction in Phase 3, which spans the 300 block from Cocoanut Row to Hibiscus Avenue, will continue through September. Work in the 400 block has been completed, officials said.

During the installation work, landscapers are asked to haul away all vegetation, and not pile it up in the right of way. The Public Works Department also asks drivers to please exercise caution while driving through the area, and to observe all flags and signs.

Residents with questions about the work can call project engineer Mike Roach at 561-838-5440, or send an email to him at mroach@townofpalmbeach.com. They also can contact Kevin Brennen of Burkhardt Construction by phone at 561-659-1400, or by email at kevin@burkhardtconstruction.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Search to resume Tuesday for crewmember who fell from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon

CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- The U.S. Coast Guard late Monday paused the search for a boater who fell off a tugboat in the Des Plaines River. The search will continue Tuesday.The search will continue at 6 a.m.At 7:22 p.m., Channahon police were called to the Big Basin Marina for a person in the water between the Des Plaines River Bridge and the Dresden Lock and Dam.The U.S. Coast Guard reported a captain from a tugboat was missing a crewmember. He had last been seen around 12:30 p.m., but it a source said it likely took time for the crew to realize he was missing.Channahon police and Channahon and Minooka fire crews joined in the rescue efforts. The missing person is a white male of about 50 years of age, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Carhartt shirt. He also should have a life vest on.Channahon police deployed a drone, and officers also checked local businesses. The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter.It is unclear if weather was a factor, but there were storms in the area at the time.
CHANNAHON, IL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
842
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy