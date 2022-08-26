ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

Bitcoin miners, investors still active in BTC despite price fluctuations

Although the price of Bitcoin fell below US$20,000 for the first time since mid-June after sliding 7% in the 24 hours following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech, the number of addresses holding over 0.1 bitcoin hit all-time-high on Sunday. This was despite mining difficulty for the crypto likely to see its third-highest ever in the next adjustment.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin back above US$20,000; Ether, Ether Classic jump ahead of merge

Bitcoin broke back above US$20,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining. Ether rebounded, while Avalanche also recovered from a drop-off following whistleblower allegations that the company “weaponized” litigation against its rivals. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 3.4% in...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin fails to hold above US$20,000, Ether slumps, SHIB slides

Bitcoin traded below US$20,000 and Ether fell further in Monday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana fell, along with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), with SHIB dropping below Dai and Polygon by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 0.83% in the past 24 hours at US$19,888 as of...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin stays below US$20,000 Monday morning after Friday Fed shock

Bitcoin and Ether fell Monday morning in Asia, along with all other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization. The slump continues a slide over the weekend after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell rocked crypto and equity markets on Friday with comments about economic pain ahead as the Fed raises interest rates to tackle inflation.
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
forkast.news

What in crypto hell just happened to all your money?

The recent crypto market turmoil has been headlined by a series of cascading events, including the collapse of Terra UST and the failure of famed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). Especially notable and perhaps most impactful is the rash of distressed centralized crypto lending platforms, which have disproportionately caused harm to retail investors.
Cardano
Jerome Powell
forkast.news

Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes

The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. Fast facts. Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay taxes using stablecoins...
forkast.news

Singapore’s Crypto Dance; Women in Web3

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Crypto clarity from Singapore’s central bank. Forkast and NEAR Foundation initiative champions women in Web3. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in...
forkast.news

Most crypto “still junk”, JPMorgan’s blockchain lead claims

Excluding a few dozen tokens, most cryptocurrencies are bound to “go away,” according to Umar Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan’s blockchain unit. “Most of crypto is still junk,” he said at the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Green Shoots seminar on Monday. “The use cases [of most cryptocurrencies] haven’t arisen fully and the regulation has not caught up.”
forkast.news

Singapore’s MAS says needs to do better job explaining crypto policy

Singapore’s financial regulators have been sending a consistent message: trading in cryptocurrencies is fraught with too much risk for non-professional investors, but the digital asset industry holds much promise. If that seems like a mixed message, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state’s central bank known as MAS, acknowledged...
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY

