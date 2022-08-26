At Kinfolk breakfast, big biscuits are only the beginning

It is sometimes said that cooking is alchemy, but baking is chemistry. The former is a zone of improvisational mystery, while the latter requires a precise formula.

Maybe it’s true, but for a biscuit maker, the perfect formula can be a lifelong pursuit.

Cole Jeanes’ biscuit, a variation on the Mississippi Delta-style cathead biscuit — so named for their size — is the cornerstone of his ongoing Kinfolk breakfast pop-up, which has been drawing a weekend crowd at the Pinch District’s Comeback Coffee since it launched in late February.

But as tasty and popular as these biscuits are, Jeanes is ever in pursuit of better.

Kinfolk merchandise hangs in the lobby. Kinfolk’s breakfast pop-up is located in Comeback Coffee at 385 N. Main St., starting at 8 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“The biscuit was built on something my mom made. Once I went to culinary school, I started figuring out how to play with recipes. Make it, write it down, analyze and repeat until you figure it out. And I’m still going,” said Jeanes.

“I’m probably going to change my flour soon to a higher gluten flour because I want more of a layer. Mine is still a tri-folded biscuit but I don’t get layers because of the flour I’m using, but I want a soft texture. It’s trying to figure those two worlds out.”

If there’s such a thing as a basic biscuit, this isn’t quite it. When experimenting in school, Jeanes added herbs de Provence and liked the mild hint of rosemary and thyme. That’s stuck.

There’s also a touch of sugar and a lot of butter.

“I recently went to a higher butter fat, which is used for croissants,” said Jeanes, who uses three pounds of butter — now Plugra brand — for each 12-pound batch. Except, scratch that.

“I was doing it full butter, but then I realized that when my mom made them, she used butter-flavored Crisco. So I’m halfing it, 50/50. I’ve been trying to figure out if it’s that good or just nostalgia? Is it good to other people? There’s just something about that flavor,” Jeanes said.

These ongoing tweaks in pursuit of perfection don’t seem to have dampened enthusiasm for Kinfolk, which is available at the elegant but comfortable Comeback Coffee starting at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays. A recent Saturday visit witnessed an ordering line out the door at 8:15.

The sandwiches at Kinfolk can come with fried chicken, spicy sausage, hickory bacon, tasso ham, smoked mortadella, or with egg and cheese, as seen here. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

The biscuits take various forms at Kinfolk. As a sandwich, they can contain honey-gold-style fried chicken, spicy sausage, hickory bacon, tasso ham or smoked mortadella, any of those options with egg and cheese. Any of these sandwiches can also come on a brioche roll. (Smaller sausage and bacon biscuits are also available, wrapped to go, during the week.)

Elsewhere on the menu, biscuits are transformed with various sweet-treatments into s’mores, cinnamon rolls or citrus-curd short cakes. They can be smeared with jam or topped with gravy, alone or alongside a breakfast platter.

A young chef who grew up in Memphis, Jeanes went to culinary school and then put in time in some notable Memphis kitchens, helping out at Hog & Hominy and its since-departed sister restaurant Porcellino’s as he was coming out of school, serving as chef de cuisine at Collierville’s much-missed P.O. Press and most recently leading the kitchen at East Memphis’ Hen House.

A short cake from the Kinfolk breakfast pop-up at Comeback Coffee. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“I went through the restaurant circuit but figured out I wanted to do something for myself,” says Jeanes.

The birth of Jeanes’ son, late last year, served as a catalyst for bringing back Kinfolk, one of three concepts he’d test-driven briefly at the former 409 S. Main St. food hall a few years ago.

Jeanes had already set up the food program at Comeback and was still making the shop’s lemon and blueberry scones.

If those catheads are a calling card, biscuit-centric items now comprise only half the Kinfolk menu.

“Some people may not want a biscuit,” says Jeanes. “I don’t want to be gimmicky. I don’t want it to just be known for the big biscuits. I want it to be that it’s good.”

As the menu has expanded from Kinfolk’s biscuit-forward origins, there are now also “DIY” egg and cheese plates, breakfast bowls, lox, a breakfast salad with soft-boiled eggs and a breakfast platter, served on colorful, compartmentalized lunch-room-style trays.

The latter is the Kinfolk’s playful answer to a McDonald’s “big breakfast” or Waffle House “all-star special,” only minus the pancake or the waffle.

The platter comes with egg, a protein of choice, biscuit, hash browns, salad and sides of strawberry jam and milk gravy.

The breakfast platter from Kinfolk is customizable, offering options beyong the original biscuit-centered menu. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

The Kinfolk menu also notes the local suppliers where most of the food comes from. There’s honey from Cranes Nest River Honey and chicken and eggs from Marilu Farms. All of the pork products are sourced from Home Place Pastures and prepared by Paradox Charcuterie.

“I don’t plan on ever changing that,” Jeanes said. “Of course, it’s a little more expensive, but I’m definitely against the other side of things.”

Finding a comfortable blend of down-home and upscale is a throughline for Jeanes, who draws early inspiration from some of signatures of deep Southern food: Gas station grub, game and the garden.

“I’m in both those worlds. I love fine dining and I love this finer gas station food that I’m doing,” he said.

Jeanes grew up going on hunting trips with his dad, a firefighter and taxidermist who passed away when Jeanes was 12.

“When we would go hunting, we’d always stop at a gas station called Gurkins in Somerville (Tennessee), this country gas station,” said Jeanes. “I’d always get biscuits. I loved them. It’s something I’d always look forward to, that and fried chicken that came in a greasy brown bag.”

On those trips, Jeanes learned to clean and cook what they killed. He also spent time with his grandmother and her bountiful half-acre vegetable garden.

“When I was over there, I’d be put to work,” he said. “Shelling peas, shucking corn. She’d bring it in and we’d clean it. A tomato off the vine, still warm, is one of the greatest things in the world. It’s a huge influence.”

Much of Jeanes’ family, he said, were “very country folks.”

“That’s where ‘Kinfolk’ came from. That’s the word we used.”

“ A tomato off the vine, still warm, is one of the greatest things in the world. It’s a huge influence. ”

Cole Jeanes

Chef at Kinfolk

Kinfolk is not Jeanes’ only project at the moment.

In addition to catering gigs and a couple of regular personal chef clients, he’s started a coffee-oriented company (Bloodhound Provisions) marketed to the outdoors crowd, has recently partnered with a couple of friends for a burger pop-up (Secret Smash Society, planning its third installment next month) and has partnered with an East Arkansas entrepreneur to launch Etowah, what’s planned to be a quarterly small-scale dinner series with visiting regional chefs. Jeanes will preside over the first dinner, a Delta-inspired six-course meal in October at Downtown’s Commonwealth Building. (More info and tickets available here .)

And a second, nighttime endeavor is in the plans at Comeback: Baby Luca’s, a pizza pop-up named after Jeanes’ son, timing still to be determined.

But Kinfolk is the main iron of the many Jeanes currently has in the fire, and one he hopes, in the next couple of years, will become more than a weekend pop-up and more than just breakfast.

“The goal is to get some good data with what I’m doing and then move it into its own space,” Jeanes said. “I really want that experience. I’m very grateful for where I am and the opportunity they’re giving me inside Comeback, but there’s only so much I can do with the space.

Jeanes’ Kinfolk ideal would be a smallish diner, expanding his current breakfast menu while adding a burger and meat-and-three lunch plates, with a bar/tasting menu at night. Melding regional/country influences with fine-dining technique would inform everything.

Until then, Kinfolk at Comeback continues, indefinitely, each weekend. The biscuits — and more — are waiting.

Kinfolk at Comeback Coffee, 385 N. Main St., starting at 8 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays. Instagram: kinfolkmemphis .