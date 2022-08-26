Read full article on original website
Related
That Time My Kid Googled 'Kissing' On His School Computer
My email pinged just before I went to bed, with a summary of my son’s web activity from his school Chromebook. At the time, my son was eight and in virtual learning; the Chromebook was his entire classroom. I figured I should probably scan through the report and make sure nothing dubious was going on during school hours. At first it all seemed pretty standard: his math website, the login page for his reading assignments, his virtual classroom links. Then there was a video game page.
So Much For That Perfect First Day Of School
One of the biggest meltdowns of my parenting career to date was the first morning of school this year. We are talking full-on tears and yelling (me, not the kids) in the driveway. Meanwhile, my social media feed was full of photo after photo of my friends’ kids posing sweetly in new outfits, holding “First day of school” boards, displaying all their likes, future career ambitions, and put-together parents in family shots. While I had all these similar intentions for the first day, reality struck, as it tends to do. Here’s what happened.
PSA Parents: You Need To Teach Your Kids About Autism Before The School Year Starts
Another school year, another trip to Target for supplies, and another tricky transition from carefree summer nights to be-in-bed-by-8pm-or-else parental threats. There is truly so much to juggle heading into yet another school year it almost seems impossible to handle another responsibility. But one of the most important and greatest things a parent can do in preparation for the school year is teach your children about their differently wired, neurodivergent classmates.
KIDS・
Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
Brooke Shields Explains Why Dropping Sophomore Kids At College Isn’t Any Easier
Something hits different about dropping kids off at college. Whether it’s the incredible milestone itself or the fact that these kids are essentially “on their own” for months, there’s something overwhelmingly emotional about children leaving the nest and heading off to go live on a college campus as opposed to just another first day of school. And wouldn’t you know it — celebrities feel it too.
Are Those Cute Back-To-School Signs All Over Social Media A Safety Concern? Some Experts Think So
Back-to-school time has always meant pictures. Part of the fun of looking through your parents' old albums has been trying to remember what year you wore which outfit on your first day of school. Somewhere along the way, though, parents got wise to the confusion and started making kiddos hold those "back to school" signs. With just a quick glance, you could easily figure out what year you took the picture, how much your kiddo had grown since they started, and even how much their interests had changed in just a single school year. Last year, Riley wanted to be a paleontologist. This year she wants to be a dancer. Another fun addition to the signs was adding what school your kid attends and who their teacher was that year. This was sure to add depth to future walks down memory lane. "Mrs. Flarida? I loved Mrs. Flarida. She was so kind to me after we moved."
Let Me Tell You The Truth About The PTO
While some of my predecessors spent months campaigning for the role with posters and cute slogans, I was not jonesin’ for the job. In fact, I was incredibly resistant. But to say I was tricked feels dramatic, so instead, I will say I was gently nudged under slightly false pretenses to join the PTO board of my sons’ elementary school. But one of my favorite teachers pulled a desperate hail mary request at the 11th hour, and I felt I couldn’t say no.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulletproof Backpacks Probably Wouldn't Keep Kids Safe In A School Shooting, Say Experts
Now that it’s officially time to send your kids back to school, you might be experiencing heightened fears about their safety in the classroom — fears that are far from unfounded, given that there have been 27 school shootings in the U.S. this year alone, and that’s before the start of the 2022 school year.
AJ McLean's Daughter Changed Her Name to Elliot, And No, It’s Not A Gender Thing
AJ McLean’s daughter has officially changed her name, and it’s not because her birth name doesn’t align with her gender. She just wanted a cooler name — can you blame her? The Backstreet Boys singer’s daughter was originally named ‘Ava,’ but according to mom Rochelle Deanna Mclean, she’s been going by different names since she was five years old.
I’m A Hot Mess Mom, But I’m (Mostly) Ok With It
At the beginning of each school year, I decide that this is the year things will be different. I’m going to be organized. I’m going to be on top of everything. I’m going to make sure my children are well nourished and send them off every day with lovingly packed, nutritionally balanced lunches. I do pretty well, for about four weeks. But then my children ask why can’t they have hot lunch like their friends? I give in once or twice. By week six, my children have fully transformed into hot lunch kids. My mom guilt nags at me that I should be making them well-rounded meals cut into cute shapes and put into fancy containers. But my fatigue level reminds me they love school lunch and they’ll eat it without complaining, so why mess with a good thing?
Scary Mommy
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0