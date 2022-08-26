Back-to-school time has always meant pictures. Part of the fun of looking through your parents' old albums has been trying to remember what year you wore which outfit on your first day of school. Somewhere along the way, though, parents got wise to the confusion and started making kiddos hold those "back to school" signs. With just a quick glance, you could easily figure out what year you took the picture, how much your kiddo had grown since they started, and even how much their interests had changed in just a single school year. Last year, Riley wanted to be a paleontologist. This year she wants to be a dancer. Another fun addition to the signs was adding what school your kid attends and who their teacher was that year. This was sure to add depth to future walks down memory lane. "Mrs. Flarida? I loved Mrs. Flarida. She was so kind to me after we moved."

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO