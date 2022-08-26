ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

New auto racing club in Washington County seeks kids with a need for speed

By Dave McMillion, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Auto racing isn't just for adults.

These days, some drivers start when they're barely 4 years old.

Others haven't reached their teens and they're already competing against others more than twice their age.

Now there's going to be a special club for them in Washington County.

It's being formed by the Auto Racing Club of Hagerstown, also known as ARCH.

Longtime local driver Tommy Cordell, who is a member of ARCH's board of directors, said the organization has been around more than 45 years. It works to keep local racing alive, like through its monthly meetings that feature appearances by race-car owners, hall-of-fame drivers and others involved in the sport.

But, Cordell has been thinking about something else lately.

There are all sorts of organizations to encourage and support local youths who are interested in football and baseball, he said. But there's nothing out there for kids drawn to the love of speed.

So members of ARCH decided to form the ARCH Junior Membership Division, a club for drivers ages 6 to 17.

They plan to meet monthly in the same spot where ARCH members gather: Wilson Ruritan, 16204 National Pike west of Hagerstown.

To start the new club, a kickoff meeting is planned there Sunday between 1 and 5 p.m.

ARCH wants to feed excitement in young drivers

Cordell said membership is free and young racers are welcome to bring their parents along for the meeting and others. Once the club gets started, organizers plan to offer educational seminars, field trips to race-related venues and appearances by speakers who are experts in certain areas, such as the history of the sport.

And although there are some locations for youngsters to race, like a small track at the Hagerstown Speedway, maybe the club could lead to a new spot, Cordell said.

It comes at a crossroads of sorts for auto racing.

Some tracks are going out of business, and youths these days are being attracted to other interests besides racing, Cordell said. He said older drivers like himself are not going to be in the sport forever, so it's important to feed the excitement in young drivers.

"If that dies, you're not going to have any motorsports left," Cordell said.

You don't have to be a racer to attend Sunday's meeting. Kids who maybe are only interested in being a member of racing crew are also invited, said Cordell, of Waynesboro, Pa.

Some of the kids that join might not gravitate to driving or crew work, and that's fine too, he said. They can be racing fans who enjoy the camaraderie and that's "better than being in trouble."

"There's life lessons in here," Cordell said.

Youths are welcomed to bring their race cars Sunday if they wish.

Gunnar Walls of St. Thomas, Pa., is bringing his.

At the age of 12, Gunnar is already making a name for himself racing limited late-model cars.

Some kids start driving as young as 4 years old

Actually, his days in the sport began at 4 1/2 years old when he started racing quarter midgets at the small track at Hagerstown Speedway on U.S. 40 west of Hagerstown. Quarter midgets are small vehicles that are popular among kids in the sport. They are essentially souped up go-carts with cages over the driver areas.

Gunnar is quickly becoming a skilled driver, so much so that he got into races at the Winchester Speedway. Typically, race tracks don't allow youths to compete alongside adults until they are about 14 years old, although there are exceptions.

Gunner's father, Rodney Walls, recalled when he spoke to a Winchester Speedway official about Gunnar staring there at age 12.

"He said that boy's got talent. He's good to run here," Walls said.

So far this year, Gunnar has finished second twice in races at Winchester where he's competing with other drivers up to 60 years old. Gunnar is second in championship points there, which are points collected based on one's finish in races, and he has won three heats, which are qualifiers for races.

Sports stadium:No car wash? No stadium: Perilous talks for Hagerstown project outlined

Gunnar said in a phone interview that racing runs in his family. His dad and uncle raced, and his grandparents owned a track in Orbisonia, Pa. He hopes to compete in higher levels of racing, like a Lucas Oil series, where there are bigger winnings.

A 7th grader at James Buchanan Middle School near Mercersburg, Pa., Gunnar said there are not a lot of classmates interested in racing like him. They are mostly focused on traditional school sports.

"I try to tell them as much as I can about it," he said.

Eleven-year-old Cameron Taylor of Martinsburg, W.Va., a quarter-midget driver who races in about 20 events a year at the Hagerstown Speedway, said he plans to be at Sunday's meeting with a car too. He has three quarter-midget cars and goes by the racing nickname "Spider Cam." He's excited about the idea of the club and being able to "hang out with my friends" who love the sport too.

His parents, Mark and Samantha, are involved in youth racing too, and Mark said the club is an opportunity to bring some "new faces" into the sport and hopefully help it grow.

