ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Popular Rockford area trampoline park to close its doors

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLoj9_0hW8ciyh00

CHERRY VALLEY — A popular trampoline park is closing its doors in the coming days.

The Gymnastic Academy of Rockford has announced it is closing its South Trampoline Park & Training Center on Bell School Road on Sept. 1.

GAR made the announcement via a Facebook post:

"After much thought and consideration, GAR South has decided to close its doors September 1st. We will continue booking birthday parties any day of the week, continue to hold parent-tot and homeschool jumps Wednesday and Friday mornings, and hold our last Parent’s Night Out on August 26th from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Our central location will remain open and hold classes, parties, and other events per usual.

"It is with great sadness that we are informing everyone of this decision and would like to thank everyone for their continued support during the last couple of years."

No reason was given for the closing and GAR declined an interview.

GAR moved into the old Cherryvale Mall Cinema’s original, three-screen building in 2014.

GAR's location on Spring Brook Road will remain open.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Rockford Restaurant Hits 1-Year Mark, Plans Big Party

The coronavirus took over the world more than two years ago causing a significant blow to businesses. Story and story, it seems like restaurant after restaurant after restaurant announced a closing or simply shut its doors with little to no explanation. Restaurants In Northern Ilinois That Have Closed Over Past...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

Thunderstorms moving east through the I-39 corridor are packing gusty winds and brief downpours but are not severe at this time

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ003-004-008-010-011-291700- DE KALB IL-BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OGLE, CENTRAL LEE, DE KALB, EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON CDT... AT 1054 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS MAY INTENSIFY. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, DEKALB, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, SYCAMORE, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, AMBOY, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CORTLAND, CHERRY VALLEY AND DAVIS JUNCTION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 80 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 95. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4249 8871 4176 8870 4163 8894 4179 8963 4200 8926 4222 8918 4249 8917 TIME...MOT...LOC 1554Z 281DEG 36KT 4209 8925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH $$ BORCHARDT.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Valley, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident in Rockford, Expect Possible Delays

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Lightning strikes a vehicle in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
msn.com

CherryVale Mall trampoline park to close

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) - Gymnastics Academy of Rockford has announced this will be the final weekend of operation for its trampoline park at CherryVale Mall. GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center, at 1949 S. Bell School Road, announced it will close permanently on Sunday, August 28th. “It is...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
ROUND LAKE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trampoline#Birthday Parties#Bell School Road#Gar South
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: People Riding Scooters, Hit a Vehicle Near Downtown Rockford (Victim is offering a reward)

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
rockrivercurrent.com

New Gymnastic Academy of Rockford owner envisions growth, inclusion

ROCKFORD — Katelynn Landis initially saw her first job at Gymnastic Academy of Rockford as a summer stop on her route to become a teacher. Now, four years later, she’s taken the helm of the organization and will be in charge of carrying on its legacy of producing champion gymnasts.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR

Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others. “Everything is state of the art inside, we love...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Road Closure

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy