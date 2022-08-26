Read full article on original website
Related
Mantras to help get you through life, created by 6-year-olds
This article originally appeared on 01.28.22 Kids might say the darnedest things, but occasionally they also give sage advice. A teacher in the United Kingdom by the name of George Pointon has made a name for himself by tweeting his 6-year-old students’ comical, candid and sometimes profound answers to weekly questions.
KIDS・
Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
A friend offered to help me run away the night before my wedding. My marriage didn't last, and now I listen when he calls me out.
A friend offered to help the author run away the night before her wedding, seeing that the couple had little in common. The marriage didn't last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Got A DM About The Man I Was Dating. It Changed My Life In Ways I Never Imagined.
“The sob that burst out of me folded me over my knees."
How do you end a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? 19 people share their tricks.
We all know someone who talks too much.
travelawaits.com
7 Things I’ve Decided To Let Go Of At 71 Years Old
My last haircut was in January 2020, when my husband Barry and I were on vacation in La Paz, a town on the Baja peninsula. Then came COVID. Since I couldn’t get a haircut at a salon, I ordered a $4.00 two-sided razor comb, a nifty tool that thins hair — and I’ve never looked back. I admit it’s tricky to reach certain parts, but most of the time my hair ends up looking reasonably professional. My problem is I love the vigorous sensation of shaving my hair so much that I go overboard and end up with shorn patches! Barry threatens to hide the comb when I abuse it, but it’s great for channeling aggressive energy.
Dating and Turning the Show Off
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends Blasted for Expecting 'Free' 4-Week Stay at Couple's New Home
"Do they not realise that their 'free' holiday would be costing you money?!"
Upworthy
Man mocks people in 40s choosing to be child-free. People respond with how they live their life to the fullest.
In today's world, there are various reasons why people decide against having children. Raising children means extended expenses, more responsibility and sometimes people choose not to devote a major part of their life caring for another human. However, a family with children is still seen as a functional unit of society and many people don't understand the choice of being child-free. In one such incident, a user on Twitter—a man who goes by the username @GShaneMorris—criticized people's choice of not having children. He wrote, "Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over. What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point."
Katherine Heigl sends her ‘final baby’ off to kindergarten — and follows his bus
Katherine Heigl is filled with mixed emotions as all three of her kids — including her youngest child, 5-year-old son Joshua — start their school years. On Friday, the "Firefly Lane" star, 43, posted pics on Instagram of little Joshua and his older sisters, Naleigh and Adalaide, getting ready to leave for school.
I was married to the military for 21 years. The roller-coaster lifestyle taught me essential resilience skills.
The author shares how she learned to let go of her plans after moving so often throughout the years, and how nothing is permanent.
Dating and the Ex Call
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might share the same interests, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner's ex constantly calls him or her. So, what do you do if your partner's ex is constantly calling his or her phone? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different from everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Psych Centra
Infatuation Versus Love: How Different Are They?
Ignoring relationship red flags and fantasizing about the perfect life with someone you just met may be signs of infatuation versus love. Being swept off your feet or “head over heels” for someone new — despite not knowing them very well — is often referred to as infatuation.
‘I canoodled in hedges and fumbled in recycling bins as a teenager – and I don’t regret a thing’
In the midst of a full Edinburgh fringe run of a new show, called Wench, I am awash with fond memories of a lifetime spent attempting sluttery. No shame in that. It’s 2022. No one was harmed in the making of that fun. Actually, saying “no shame” isn’t entirely...
I’m constantly let down by friends – they never show a glimmer of interest in me | Ask Annalisa Barbieri
I’m wondering if this centres around your mother’s death. Maybe you felt she was the only one who listened to you?
That Time My Kid Googled 'Kissing' On His School Computer
My email pinged just before I went to bed, with a summary of my son’s web activity from his school Chromebook. At the time, my son was eight and in virtual learning; the Chromebook was his entire classroom. I figured I should probably scan through the report and make sure nothing dubious was going on during school hours. At first it all seemed pretty standard: his math website, the login page for his reading assignments, his virtual classroom links. Then there was a video game page.
How I Finally Learned To Be OK with a “Good Enough” Home
Terri Huggins is a lifestyle writer, personal finance writer, and race and culture writer who is convinced she's figured out the trick to living life with no regrets: do what you love, give love, lead with love. When not writing, she can be found working out via Zumba or pole dancing, reciting her favorite affirmations, and covering her adorable kids in kisses. You can learn more about Terri and how to lead with love in your own life by following Terri on social media or signing up for her monthly uplifting email newsletters.
Peta Murgatroyd Documents Heartbreaking Final Stage In Her IVF Process
Sometimes transparency is even more powerful in the face of adversity, and in the case of Peta Murgatroyd’s public IVF journey, many hearts are with her right now. In a two-part series over the past two days, Peta shared the process of the embryo transplant, the final stage in the invitro procedure, as well as what happened when she learned that the placement did not successfully starts a pregnancy.
Brooke Shields Explains Why Dropping Sophomore Kids At College Isn’t Any Easier
Something hits different about dropping kids off at college. Whether it’s the incredible milestone itself or the fact that these kids are essentially “on their own” for months, there’s something overwhelmingly emotional about children leaving the nest and heading off to go live on a college campus as opposed to just another first day of school. And wouldn’t you know it — celebrities feel it too.
Scary Mommy
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0