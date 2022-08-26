“We have your back Poki”: Fans react as Pokimane expresses gratitude to the fans defending her on social media

Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Lisa Rinna Archives Instagram Post Supporting Garcelle Beauvais’ Son After Trolls Attacked Him On Social Media
About face. In the last few days, it was revealed that Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 year-old son Jax was relentlessly attacked on social media. His DMs and comments were full of hateful and racist rhetoric against his mom and older brother. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted that she was “in tears” about the […] The post Lisa Rinna Archives Instagram Post Supporting Garcelle Beauvais’ Son After Trolls Attacked Him On Social Media appeared first on Reality Tea.
Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not”
Yesterday, Kelsea Ballerini announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband of almost five years and fellow artist, Morgan Evans. She put out a statement Instagram, saying that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together, but provided no further detail on the exact reasons for the divorce. Here’s her full statement from her Instagram stories: “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in […] The post Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0