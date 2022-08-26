Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch Penn State football QBs at practice ahead of Purdue matchup, August 29, 2022: video
The well anticipated Penn State football season returns this Thursday night while coach James Franklin and the team continued hosting practice on Monday evening. This morning, Coach Franklin announced an adjustment to the depth chart, making true freshman Drew Allar Penn State’s backup quarterback against Purdue this Thursday night. The competition has been a continued battle through the first few weeks of camp and according to Franklin will go on from week-to-week.
Penn State’s new-look QB depth chart, two young skill players to watch, more James Franklin takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State doesn’t release an official in-season depth chart anymore but there are times when Lions head coach James Franklin is in a sharing mood. Monday morning was one of those times with PSU preparing for its Thursday night opener at Purdue.
Penn State-Purdue X factors: The players, coaches to watch Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium
James Franklin’s Penn State program finds itself preparing for yet another challenging season opener this week. The Nittany Lions tangle with Jeff Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here are some players and coaches who could go a long way toward shaping the outcome.
True freshman Drew Allar named Penn State’s backup QB vs. Purdue
James Franklin’s Monday morning press conference offered a bit of a surprise: true freshman Drew Allar will be Penn State’s backup quarterback at Purdue. Allar, rated as high as a five-star prospect by 247 Sports, beat out redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux for the No. 2 job behind veteran Sean Clifford. Veilleux, who filled in last season and beat Rutgers in November, was thought to be the leader in the competition to back up Clifford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to get last-minute tickets for Penn State vs. Purdue football game (9/1/22)
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ first football game of the season kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, in West Lafayette, Indiana, where they will take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Penn State head coach James Franklin revealed that Drew Allar has been named the backup quarterback for...
Penn State-Purdue matchup: Receivers, returners in the spotlight Thursday night
The last time Penn State traveled to West Lafayette it got ugly. Joe Moorhead’s offense clicked, Saquon Barkley ran for over 200 yards and the Nittany Lions hung 62 points on the Boilermakers in an eventual blowout. Thursday night has the makings of a tighter affair.
A Penn State football ‘sleeper’ list for 2022: Five names to know
Looking for some Penn State sleepers this year? You can start with these five. Coziah Izzard. Penn State’s defensive tackle rotation starts with PJ Mustipher and the Lions are counting on a big contribution from Hakeem Beamon, who didn’t play last year. Don’t forget about the 6-3, 287-pound Izzard, who made seven starts in 2021 and collected three tackles for loss, two of them sacks, and forced a fumble.
Former Penn State QB likely suffered season-ending injury in first start with new team: report
It looks like a tough break for Ta’Quan Roberson. The former Penn State quarterback, who transferred to UConn in the offseason and won the starting job there, likely suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s season-opening, 31-20, loss to Utah State Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eight different Red Land players find back of net in field hockey win over Shippensburg
Mackenzie Daldo and Anna Fiorenza led the way as eight different players scored goals for Red Land Monday in a 10-0 win over Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Ben Painter, Ollie Lynch lead Red Land soccer past Shippensburg
Ben Painter scored a goal Monday and Ollie Lynch had a goal and an assist to lead Red Land to a 2-0 win against Big Spring.
Karley Madden leads East Pennsboro field hockey past Shippensburg
Karley Madden scored four goals Monday to lead East Pennsboro to a 9-1 win against Shippensburg. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Big Spring opens volleyball season with win against Carlisle
Big Spring opened its volleyball season Monday with a 3-0 win against Carlisle. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-9, 25-16, 25-13. No stats were reported for the Bulldogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Claire Wechsler leads Susquenita soccer past Susquehanna Township
Claire Wechsler scored two goals Monday to lead Susquenita to a 5-0 soccer win against Susquehanna Township. Emma Eicher, Mady Fleischer and Samantha Wechsler each added a goal.
Aaron Kanagy, Waylon Ehrenzeller lead Juniata past Clearfield, 20-7
Aaron Kanagy and Waylon Ehrenzeller combined Saturday to help lead Juniata to a season-opening, 20-7, win against Clearfield. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley (9/2/22)
Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Twin Valley (1-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant
A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
The business of volunteer fire companies has become harder to sustain. Can collaboration help?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Story by Min Xian of Spotlight PA State College.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0