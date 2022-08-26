Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player

Read full article on original website
Karley Madden leads East Pennsboro field hockey past Shippensburg
Karley Madden scored four goals Monday to lead East Pennsboro to a 9-1 win against Shippensburg.
Claire Wechsler leads Susquenita soccer past Susquehanna Township
Claire Wechsler scored two goals Monday to lead Susquenita to a 5-0 soccer win against Susquehanna Township. Emma Eicher, Mady Fleischer and Samantha Wechsler each added a goal.
Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
Simpson, Anderson, Morris lead Northern field hockey past ELCO
Maura Simpson, Olivia Anderson and Evelyn Morris led the way Monday for Northern in an 8-0 win over ELCO. Each player scored two goals.
Eight different Red Land players find back of net in field hockey win over Shippensburg
Mackenzie Daldo and Anna Fiorenza led the way as eight different players scored goals for Red Land Monday in a 10-0 win over Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive's new high school sports newsletter here.
Ben Painter, Ollie Lynch lead Red Land soccer past Shippensburg
Ben Painter scored a goal Monday and Ollie Lynch had a goal and an assist to lead Red Land to a 2-0 win against Big Spring.
Middletown volleyball scores win against Bermudian Springs
Middletown picked up a 3-0 win over Bermudian Springs Monday. The Blue Raiders won 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Red Land girls tennis sweeps Harrisburg
1st Singles: Makayla Elscheid, Red Land, def. Imani Spears 6-0, 6-0
Juelz Goff, Central York take down Central Dauphin, 36-19
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – A classic football dogfight between two Class 6A heavyweights on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon came down to who could control the line of scrimmage and establish an effective ground game. Central York did just that against Central Dauphin in the season opener, as the...
Big Spring opens volleyball season with win against Carlisle
Big Spring opened its volleyball season Monday with a 3-0 win against Carlisle. The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-9, 25-16, 25-13. No stats were reported for the Bulldogs.
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
CB East plays faster than Trojans and takes 38-21 win
CHAMBERSBURG — In the finale of six games in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl late Saturday night, the Chambersburg football team had a chance to put an exclamation mark on a big weekend of high school football. Instead, the Trojans were dominated up front, killed themselves with penalties, fell behind...
Five takeaways from Imhotep Charter’s 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt
Chambersburg’s 2022 Peach Bowl Football Showcase had a handful of top-notch matchups in store for the opening week of Pennsylvania high school football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Pennsylvania’s high school football scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Imhotep defeats Bishop McDevitt 19-14 in Chambersburg Peach Bowl SATURDAY'S SCORES.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley (9/2/22)
Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Twin Valley (1-0)
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Mid-Penn Matchups: Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township (9/1/22)
Northern Lebanon (0-1) at Susquehanna Township (0-1)
Marching Band Showcase: Hershey High School, 97 members strong
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Hershey High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. Hershey has one of the largest high school bands in the area and is directed by Brandon Buterbaugh. He answered the following questions:
Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
