shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Architectural Digest

Ralph Lauren Home’s New Collection Is a Love Letter to Milan

How does the ultimate all-American brand cause a sensation in Italy? The answer is impeccably in the case of Ralph Lauren, which celebrated its Milan Design Week debut this past June. Over the course of Salone del Mobile, the company welcomed industry insiders and assorted VIPs into its local headquarters, a 1941 rationalist palazzo designed by noted architect Mino Fiocchi. Guests stepped beyond the edifice’s marble façade to discover a fully realized world: rooms out-fitted with Ralph Lauren Home’s fall 2022 offerings, the courtyard transformed into a temporary Ralph’s dining space. Cappuccinos gave way to aperitivos as admirers immersed themselves morning to night. The starting point of the new collection—named Palazzo after the company’s digs—was Milan itself, with expert know-how at the core of each design. “I have long been inspired by the romance and timeless beauty of Milan—its winding cobblestone streets, the patina of its ancient façades, and its rich heritage of artisanal craftsmanship,” says the fashion legend. “When we discovered our palazzo in the late ’90s, I knew I had found our home in Milan.”
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Time Out Global

Beyoncé joins Jay-Z for a family holiday in Croatia

Music diva Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are enjoying themselves on the super-luxury yacht Faith anchored between Mali and Veliki Pržnjak, off the far western tip of Korčula. The famous family have chosen Croatia for their holiday for the fourth time. While Beyonce and her husband enjoyed...
Page Six

Lizzo’s voluminous VMAs 2022 red carpet look sparks memes

These jokes are “Good As Hell.” Lizzo was one of the earliest celebrities to arrive on the VMAs 2022 red carpet Sunday, and in an outfit that’s got everyone on social media talking. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker, 34, seemed destined to be the night’s most-memed attendee in her voluminous navy blue Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown. Lizzo accessorized with dramatic Lael Osness gloves and Jennifer Fisher jewels, including multi-hoop earrings and even a faux lip ring. She also matched her lipstick to her dress and gloves, opting for a deep navy pout and a slicked-back hairstyle. Lizzo’s oversized look received mixed reviews on Twitter,...
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers

In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
