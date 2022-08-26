Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
NOLA.com
Blue Oak BBQ, Frenchmen Street bar Rambler combine to buy Avenue Pub; see what’s next
The news that the New Orleans bar the Avenue Pub was up for sale stirred wide ranging interest. After all, it was the 24-hour dive bar that became a craft beer mecca and introduced many to the finer side of beer connoisseurship as interest in it was exploding. Now, a...
NOLA.com
Read the latest issue of Gambit! Featuring, Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, chef Vishwesh Bhatt, Decadence and more!
Welcome to another edition of Gambit, New Orleans’ best source for culture, news and events! This week we’re featuring a profile of local musician Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph who’s voice and very presence has been lighting up stages and the lives of anyone who encounters her for years!
uptownmessenger.com
Not just a little red truck, Petite Rouge is also a little red cafe
Petite Rouge got its start as a little red coffee truck that’s now familiar at events and festivals. But it’s not just a nomad in a vintage Citroen van. Since 2018, Petite Rouge Café has also been serving the Uptown and college crowd at 3146 Calhoun St.
myneworleans.com
Week of August 29: Fall Festivals and Farmers Markets
Labor Day weekend is finally here! We can put August behind us and start to look forward to all the fall festivals, outdoor art and farmers markets and events that come with “cooler” weather in New Orleans. Market Fresh. Speaking of farmers markets, Coffee Science has announced the...
NOLA.com
Designed as a 'temple of art,' New Orleans Museum of Art was a 1911 gift from philanthropist Isaac Delgado
Any good contest must have rules. In this case there were five, all simple and all reasonable. First, the winning design would be for an entirely fireproof building. Second, the cost of construction couldn’t exceed $125,000, including the air-conditioning, plumbing and other necessary systems. Finally, the design had to...
NOLA.com
James Beard award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt comes to New Orleans for release of cookbook 'I Am From Here'
Vishwesh Bhatt won a James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef: South in 2019, recognizing his work at the Oxford, Mississippi, restaurant Snackbar. Bhatt had worked with John Currence at City Grocery before Currence’s restaurant group opened Snackbar in 2009 with Bhatt at the helm. Though Bhatt has spent most of his life in Oxford, he grew up in the state of Gujarat in western India. He started to add Indian and other flavors to the French bistro menu of Snackbar. Recipes from Snackbar and his home cooking are collected in his new cookbook “I Am From Here.” Bhatt visits New Orleans this week for two events. He signs books and serves dishes from it at Turkey and the Wolf on Wednesday, Aug. 31. He is at Garden District Book Shop on Thursday, Sept. 1. For more information on Bhatt, visit kissmybhatt.com. Find tickets for the Turkey and the Wolf event by clicking here. And find tickets for his Garden District Books event here.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell charged more than $29K in flight upgrades, despite strict rules against them
Since January 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 extra on airfare so she can fly business or first class instead of coach, despite a city policy that forbids employees from doing so, records show. The city’s longstanding travel policy directs employees to pay the difference in price when...
WDSU
18-wheeler overturned in the Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department has reported that an 18-wheeler overturned on Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Street in the Lower Garden District on Monday. According to NOFD, the accident happened Monday morning, and it involved two 18-wheelers. That area is reported to be a level 1 hazmat due to 40 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Remembering Hurricane Katrina, the state's medical marijuana business prepares to further expand and the story behind the gift of the New Orleans Museum of Art. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. Hurricane Katrina made landfall...
WDSU
Des Allemands couple hangs wedding photo, only thing that survived Ida, in new trailer
DES ALLEMANDS, La. — Des Allemands is a small community that stretches along Highway 90, straddling St. Charles and Lafourche parishes. It's a place where many people felt forgotten in the days after Hurricane Ida, even though they were hit hard by the storm. Sherry Folse said her trailer...
L'Observateur
Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy
COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
southerntrippers.com
15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!
Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
NOLA.com
Sundance-winning Vietnamese-American writer will film immigrant story in New Orleans
Thuc Doan Nguyen was born in Vietnam but resettled in the United States with her family in the early 1980s. Just 3 years old, she was part of a wave of refugees from Vietnam beginning in 1975, after the fall of Saigon — what Americans know as the end of the Vietnam War.
Eater
A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
NOLA.com
Musical productions hit the pool at the Drifter Hotel: Get ticket info for 'Waterworld,' 'Ripley'
A duo of wet and wild theatrical productions will be presented — where else? — in the swimming pool at New Orleans' trendy Drifter Hotel. "WaterWorld, the Musical" will plunge onto the scene Sept. 9-16, and "Ripley and the Cat: A Water Ballet Spectacular" will swim into view Sept. 29-Oct. 8. The Drifter is located at 3522 Tulane Ave.
NOLA.com
New museum, meeting place celebrate influential New Orleans artist John T. Scott
The late John T. Scott was probably the most influential New Orleans artist of the 20th century. His monumental abstract sculptures can still be found across the cityscape, and the generations of artists he taught, in his 42 years as a Xavier University professor, are carrying his legacy forward. Scott’s...
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Man walks out of French Quarter bar, starts shooting
New Orleans police are investigating after an armed man opened fire early Saturday morning on the edge of the French Quarter. One victim was wounded.
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
