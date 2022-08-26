ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in New Orleans, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Week of August 29: Fall Festivals and Farmers Markets

Labor Day weekend is finally here! We can put August behind us and start to look forward to all the fall festivals, outdoor art and farmers markets and events that come with “cooler” weather in New Orleans. Market Fresh. Speaking of farmers markets, Coffee Science has announced the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Beard award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt comes to New Orleans for release of cookbook 'I Am From Here'

Vishwesh Bhatt won a James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef: South in 2019, recognizing his work at the Oxford, Mississippi, restaurant Snackbar. Bhatt had worked with John Currence at City Grocery before Currence’s restaurant group opened Snackbar in 2009 with Bhatt at the helm. Though Bhatt has spent most of his life in Oxford, he grew up in the state of Gujarat in western India. He started to add Indian and other flavors to the French bistro menu of Snackbar. Recipes from Snackbar and his home cooking are collected in his new cookbook “I Am From Here.” Bhatt visits New Orleans this week for two events. He signs books and serves dishes from it at Turkey and the Wolf on Wednesday, Aug. 31. He is at Garden District Book Shop on Thursday, Sept. 1. For more information on Bhatt, visit kissmybhatt.com. Find tickets for the Turkey and the Wolf event by clicking here. And find tickets for his Garden District Books event here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

18-wheeler overturned in the Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department has reported that an 18-wheeler overturned on Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Street in the Lower Garden District on Monday. According to NOFD, the accident happened Monday morning, and it involved two 18-wheelers. That area is reported to be a level 1 hazmat due to 40 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Remembering Hurricane Katrina, the state's medical marijuana business prepares to further expand and the story behind the gift of the New Orleans Museum of Art. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. Hurricane Katrina made landfall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy

COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
COVINGTON, LA
southerntrippers.com

15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!

Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

