Vishwesh Bhatt won a James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef: South in 2019, recognizing his work at the Oxford, Mississippi, restaurant Snackbar. Bhatt had worked with John Currence at City Grocery before Currence’s restaurant group opened Snackbar in 2009 with Bhatt at the helm. Though Bhatt has spent most of his life in Oxford, he grew up in the state of Gujarat in western India. He started to add Indian and other flavors to the French bistro menu of Snackbar. Recipes from Snackbar and his home cooking are collected in his new cookbook “I Am From Here.” Bhatt visits New Orleans this week for two events. He signs books and serves dishes from it at Turkey and the Wolf on Wednesday, Aug. 31. He is at Garden District Book Shop on Thursday, Sept. 1. For more information on Bhatt, visit kissmybhatt.com. Find tickets for the Turkey and the Wolf event by clicking here. And find tickets for his Garden District Books event here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO