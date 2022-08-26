Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United's Premier League victory over Southampton
Manchester United have triumphed for the second time this season, beating Southampton in the Premier League. The result comes as the Red Devils' first away victory in seven, with Erik ten Hag's men climbing the table they sat 20th on this time a week ago. The victory came as courtesy...
Pep Guardiola's reaction to Erling Haaland's hat-trick is incredible, he's his biggest cheerleader
Footage shows that Pep Guardiola is officially Erling Haaland's biggest cheerleader after his incredible hat-trick against Crystal Palace. City came from 2-0 down to beat the Eagles 4-2, with all of their goals coming in the second half at the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva pulled one back and from then...
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Footage of Bernabeu changes show fascinating pitch removal system
Real Madrid have shared incredible drone footage of the new look Bernabeu, as well as the fascinating pitch removal feature at the ground, which can been in the video below. Back in 2020 work began to start renovating Real's iconic Bernabeu stadium, which meant they had to stop playing at the ground for well over a year.
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea - Conor Gallagher suspended as Blues eye back-to-back Premier League wins
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s side head into their fifth league fixture of the season against a Ralph Hasenhuttl team who were narrowly beaten at the weekend by Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes’ second half goal was enough...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Alonso, Zaha, Gallagher, Aubameyang: Chelsea handed double Crystal Palace update as transfer meeting scheduled
Ahead of Thursday’s 11pm (BST) transfer deadline, Chelsea are still working on getting several deals over the line. Thomas Tuchel has already made six summer signings but wants more before the transfer window shuts on Thursday as he eyes at least another defender and forward. Wesley Fofana’s arrival is...
Thread shows how good Erling Haaland's vision and scanning was for Man City hat-trick
Erling Haaland's intelligence and vision has been proved in a thread documenting his hat-trick of goals in Manchester City's comeback win against Crystal Palace. City looked in trouble on Saturday afternoon at the Etihad, as Palace went 2-0 up and threatened to spring yet another shock on the Premier League champions.
Thomas Tuchel opens up on 'strange' Chelsea midifeld headache amid Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante injuries
Thomas Tuchel has opened up about Chelsea’s current midfield situation, labelling it as ‘strange’ as N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have suffered from injury while Conor Gallagher is suspended. The Cobham graduate was dismissed against Leicester City on Saturday after being handed two yellow cards. This...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
"A proud moment..." - Erling Haaland reacts to first Premier League hat-trick
Erling Haaland has reacted to scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in June, continued his impressive start to life in the Premier League. Haaland's first three goals had come away from home, though the Norwegian scored his first goal at the...
Chelsea receive £27 million bid for midfielder Conor Gallagher
Chelsea have reportedly received an offer for Conor Gallagher amid the uncertainties surrounding the midfielder’s future. According to The Times, Crystal Palace have made a bid in the region of £27 million as they step up their efforts to resign the 22-year-old from the Stamford Bridge club. Gallagher...
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Sao Paulo this summer
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Brazilian club Sao Paulo this summer thanks to transfer clauses. Widespread reports on Sunday night claimed United had reached an agreement to sign top target Antony from Ajax in a whopping £84 million deal - a record for an Eredivisie transfer.
