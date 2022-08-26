Will Illinois lawmakers allow Peoria to install red-light cameras? Depends on who you ask

PEORIA – One state lawmaker says he's opposed to the idea of an amendment to state law that would allow Peoria County and, specifically, the city of Peoria to install "red-light" cameras at certain intersections.

Two other members of the Illinois General Assembly said they'd take a wait-and-see approach.

On Tuesday, the Peoria City Council approved a resolution asking state lawmakers to amend the law governing the cameras, which are placed at intersections and take pictures of vehicles that continue through a red light.

Currently, only eight counties – Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Madison, St. Clair and Will – are allowed to have such cameras. But Peoria city attorney Chrissy Kapustka told the council that her staff believes it's because those were the only counties to ask. She believes it's legally sound to ask for an amendment to the law.

At least one state lawmaker isn't wild about the idea of expanding the law.

"Red-light cameras have been a flashpoint of negative public sentiment in communities which have them as government revenue generators. I cannot imagine why it would be a good idea to reward an industry with such a record of crass corruption and bribery in our state," said state Rep. Ryan Spain, a Peoria Republican. "I am not supportive of expanding red-light cameras in Illinois."

Both state Sen. David Koehler and state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, both Democrats, are taking a wait-and-see approach. Koehler said he'd listen to what Peoria councilmembers had to say, but didn't think it would get done in the upcoming veto session this November. Rather, he said, such a move would require action during the spring session.

Gordon-Booth said it would require working with her colleagues in the House to get it done. But she's willing to listen as well.

"Certainly, we work as partners with our local council colleagues and, if they are in unison saying they want this, we will look at introducing a bill and working through the issues," she said.

Second District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb has long pushed for red-light cameras, saying his district's residents have asked for them as a way to cut down on speeding and traffic infractions within the city. At previous council meetings, he's laid out how he has asked in the past, but was told it couldn't happen because that's how the law was written. That prompted him to ask city attorneys to check into it, which led to the resolution earlier this week.

