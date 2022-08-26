Fanatics is expanding its relationship with the Olympics. The digital sports and merchandising platform has inked a deal with LA28 and Team USA to elevate the fan shopping experience before, during and after the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will offer a large assortment of officially licensed apparel, hard goods, memorabilia, collectibles and real-time on-demand products for the LA28 and Team USA Olympics and Paralympics — both online and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO