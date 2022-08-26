Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Peoria area
The Illinois High School Association's football season began this weekend across the state. Here is a look at the scores from this week's games. Scores will be updated throughout the weekend.
BIG 12 scores
Friday's games
Peoria High 34, Metamora 16
STORY: Fight halts high school football game between Peoria High and Metamora
Bloomington 28, Richwoods 26
STORY: Richwoods football's strong 1-2 punch was not enough in season-opening home loss
Saturday's result
Peoria Notre Dame 40, Manual 38
Stadium drama, Mid-Illini missteps: What we learned about Peoria-area football in Week 1
Mid-Illini scores
Friday's results
Eureka 25, Canton 7
Highland 54, Washington 10
Pekin 56, Rock Island 20
STORY: Preseason hype doesn't slow Pekin in season-opening romp
Mount Zion 48, Limestone 7
Dunlap 27, Galesburg 13
Streator 52, East Peoria 0
Mahomet-Seymour 51, Morton 14
Full schedule: Here are the Peoria area's high school football schedules for the 2022 season
Tri-County scores
Friday's games
Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Elmwood/Brimfield 48, Illini West 14
Top performers: The football stars across the Peoria area for Week 1
Aledo Mercer County 24, Farmington 8
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23, Fieldcrest 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 20
Knoxville 54, Princeville 20
Tremont 14, Niantic Sangamon Valley 8
Peoria Heights def. Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry, forfeit
All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Peoria-area high school football for 2022
Central Illinois scores
Princeton 41, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 22
Stark County 49, Nokomis 21
El Paso-Gridley 51, Macon Meridian 26
Annawan/Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 16
Olympia 60, Riverton 6
Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16
Macomb 36, Rushville-Industry 6
Orion 42, Hall 12
Villa Grove Heritage Co-op 33, Bureau Valley 12
St. Bede 28, Sherrard 14
ROWVA/Williamsfield 41, Abingdon-Avon 12
Biggsville West Central 60, Bushnell-Prairie City 32
East Moline 31, LaSalle-Peru 21
South Fulton 38, Hamilton West Hancock 6
Havana 26, Lewistown Co-op 6
