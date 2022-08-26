Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Peoria area

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 524...CORRECTED NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 115 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 CORRECTED MAXIMUM GUST SPEED and TO ADD LASALLE COUNTY IL The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme east central Iowa Northern Illinois Southeastern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 115 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A well-defined convective system now over eastern Iowa is expected to intensify some through the afternoon, while moving east-northeastward across northwestern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. A mix of storm clusters and embedded supercells will pose a threat for damaging gusts, and possibly an isolated tornado or two through late afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 5 miles east northeast of Milwaukee WI to 65 miles west of Rockford IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 115 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE, LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL.

