Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Peoria area

By Wes Huett, Journal Star
 4 days ago

The Illinois High School Association's football season began this weekend across the state. Here is a look at the scores from this week's games. Scores will be updated throughout the weekend.

BIG 12 scores

Friday's games

Peoria High 34, Metamora 16

STORY: Fight halts high school football game between Peoria High and Metamora

Bloomington 28, Richwoods 26

STORY: Richwoods football's strong 1-2 punch was not enough in season-opening home loss

Saturday's result

Peoria Notre Dame 40, Manual 38

Stadium drama, Mid-Illini missteps: What we learned about Peoria-area football in Week 1

Mid-Illini scores

Friday's results

Eureka 25, Canton 7

Highland 54, Washington 10

Pekin 56, Rock Island 20

STORY: Preseason hype doesn't slow Pekin in season-opening romp

Mount Zion 48, Limestone 7

Dunlap 27, Galesburg 13

Streator 52, East Peoria 0

Mahomet-Seymour 51, Morton 14

Full schedule: Here are the Peoria area's high school football schedules for the 2022 season

Tri-County scores

Friday's games

Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Elmwood/Brimfield 48, Illini West 14

Top performers: The football stars across the Peoria area for Week 1

Aledo Mercer County 24, Farmington 8

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23, Fieldcrest 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 20

Knoxville 54, Princeville 20

Tremont 14, Niantic Sangamon Valley 8

Peoria Heights def. Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry, forfeit

All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Peoria-area high school football for 2022

Central Illinois scores

Princeton 41, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 22

Stark County 49, Nokomis 21

El Paso-Gridley 51, Macon Meridian 26

Annawan/Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 16

Olympia 60, Riverton 6

Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16

Macomb 36, Rushville-Industry 6

Orion 42, Hall 12

Villa Grove Heritage Co-op 33, Bureau Valley 12

St. Bede 28, Sherrard 14

ROWVA/Williamsfield 41, Abingdon-Avon 12

Biggsville West Central 60, Bushnell-Prairie City 32

East Moline 31, LaSalle-Peru 21

South Fulton 38, Hamilton West Hancock 6

Havana 26, Lewistown Co-op 6

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Peoria area

Comments / 0

Journal Star

Journal Star

