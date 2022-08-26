Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s high school football scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Imhotep defeats Bishop McDevitt 19-14 in Chambersburg Peach Bowl SATURDAY'S SCORES.
Western Pa. high school cancels second football game as police continue to investigate hazing incident
Mohawk High School has cancelled its second high school football game in a row as police investigate a hazing incident within the program. The news comes a week after Middletown cancelled its season amid a police investigation into hazing within its program. A third Pa. high school, Athens, is also...
Imhotep Charter’s defensive performance too much for Bishop McDevitt at Peach Bowl Showcase
CHAMBERSBURG – No matter how explosive an offense can be, defenses with the power and speed to match your thoroughbreds will always prevail. Imhotep Charter, Pennsylvania’s Class 5A preseason No. 1, dealt Bishop McDevitt a 19-14 setback Saturday at the Peach Bowl Football Showcase at Chambersburg Area High School.
Five takeaways from Imhotep Charter’s 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt
Chambersburg’s 2022 Peach Bowl Football Showcase had a handful of top-notch matchups in store for the opening week of Pennsylvania high school football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
Aaron Kanagy, Waylon Ehrenzeller lead Juniata past Clearfield, 20-7
Aaron Kanagy and Waylon Ehrenzeller combined Saturday to help lead Juniata to a season-opening, 20-7, win against Clearfield. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Eight different Red Land players find back of net in field hockey win over Shippensburg
Mackenzie Daldo and Anna Fiorenza led the way as eight different players scored goals for Red Land Monday in a 10-0 win over Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Red Land girls tennis sweeps Harrisburg
1st Singles: Makayla Elscheid, Red Land, def. Imani Spears 6-0, 6-0
