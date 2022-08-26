The third annual Cortland Community Matters Fair is slated for Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Suggett Park in the City of Cortland. Organized by area resident Apryl Beatty, this year’s free-of-charge fair will be the first one where COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be loosened. This means more community-engaging activities will be added to the event, Beatty said.

