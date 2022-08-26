Read full article on original website
3rd annual Cortland Community Matters Fair is next weekend (Sponsored Content)
The third annual Cortland Community Matters Fair is slated for Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Suggett Park in the City of Cortland. Organized by area resident Apryl Beatty, this year’s free-of-charge fair will be the first one where COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be loosened. This means more community-engaging activities will be added to the event, Beatty said.
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Aug. 27
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Aug. 26, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
McGraw BOE discusses preparation for school year
The McGraw Central School District Board of Education (BOE) held a brief meeting in the school library last Monday to prepare for the upcoming school year. The library itself has already been updated with new furniture to welcome the students back. The BOE’s next meeting will be held this Thursday...
Local officers graduate from police academy
A handful of officers from local law enforcement agencies recently graduated from the Syracuse police academy. Officer Keith Wilson, of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, will join the road patrol division. The City of Cortland Police Department welcomes officers Chelsie Delperuto and Marcus Benjamin to their force. Both officers...
