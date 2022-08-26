ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bill Bennett
Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of 2nd Trump term where ‘America is no longer a liberal democracy’

Atlantic contributor Jonathan Rauch published a theoretical doomsday scenario on Monday of what America would look like under Trump’s second term. Rauch claimed that many people "have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy" and "Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Fox News

Former Obama official suggests GOP opposes IRS because it was created to ‘end slavery,’ ‘burn White supremacy’

Former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman claimed opposition to the IRS is racist following renewed attacks against the agency on Sunday. On Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted out, "Happy Sunday. Abolish the IRS," as a joke to his followers. Friedman fired back that this anger against the IRS is not just based on political bias but on the agency’s racial history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Judge Jeanine on Biden's semi-fascism remarks on GOP: 'This is hate'

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro said on "The Five" Monday that President Biden is anything but the "unifier" he said he would be when running for office. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: This is hatred. Fascism is something that Americans hate. We connect it to World War II. My father fought in World War II, my grandfather as well, and we connect that with people killing Americans fighting for freedom. You don’t do that because, you know, hatred and this kind of rhetoric leads to violence. That is the way it is. Hate is hate. Hate leads to violence and violence leads to retaliation. Now, the left may decide they need to gin things up, and they want to see Joe Biden get a little more excited, but 56% of the Democrats don’t want Biden to run for reelection.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Media refuse to see Republican wave coming this November

The legacy, left-wing media is at best misunderstanding – and at worst deliberately distorting – the evidence that a Republican-led wave election is coming in November. This is especially true in the U.S. Senate, where Republican candidates are well positioned to regain control of the body in a mass repudiation of President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ policies.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Former Education Sec. Betsy DeVos on student loan handout: '100% illegal'

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ripped the Biden administration Monday on "The Ingraham Angle" for promising a multibillion- dollar student loan handout. BETSY DEVOS: Well, Sean, first of all, it’s a hundred percent illegal.The president has no authority to just wave a magic wand and suddenly forgive billions and billions of dollars in student loan debt. Congress has the power of the purse, not the president. Secondly, it is totally unfair to all of those who have not taken out student loans. Two out of three Americans who have not attended a four-year college or university. And for those students who faithfully have been paying their student loans down, how does that work for them?
POTUS
Fox News

Afghanistan Withdrawal: A political turning point for way public felt about Biden

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. The Biden administration’s series of missteps during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, which led to the death of 13 U.S. service members, marked a political turning point for the public’s perception of President Biden’s competency and ability to lead.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'

America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Student loan handout meant as a gift to the Biden base: Howard Kurtz

Host of "Media Buzz" Howard Kurtz, said President Biden's roughly $500 billion student loan handout was meant to fire up the Biden base as the midterms approach. HOWARD KURTZ: This clearly flunks the fairness test because you are shifting $500 billion or more to the taxpayers who… people who didn’t go to college, people went to college and repaid their loans and I had Gene Sperling on Media Buzz yesterday I played for him the clip of President Biden last year saying on CNN I don’t want to send money to graduates of Harvard and Yale and Penn and I don’t think I have the authority to do this.
EDUCATION
