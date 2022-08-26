Buncombe County's COVID cases fall 4.2%; North Carolina cases plummet 12.5%

North Carolina reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Aug. 21, adding 27,339 new cases. That's down 12.5% from the previous week's tally of 31,230 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.2% from the week before, with 707,345 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 3.87% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Buncombe County reported 575 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 600 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 62,794 cases and 622 deaths.

Madison County reported 32 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 5,753 cases and 82 deaths.

Great Smoky Mountains:Great Smoky Mountains orders mask mandate with COVID rise. Is Blue Ridge Parkway next?

Boyle column:COVID finally caught up with me. Was it payback for cutting the Aldi line?

Haywood County reported 132 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 151 cases and minus two deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 14,985 cases and 229 deaths.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 75 counties, with the best declines in Mecklenburg County, with 2,775 cases from 3,489 a week earlier; in Wake County, with 2,728 cases from 3,191; and in Onslow County, with 623 cases from 811.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Mitchell County with 635 cases per 100,000 per week; Caldwell County with 450; and Pamlico County with 424. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Mecklenburg County, with 2,775 cases; Wake County, with 2,728 cases; and Guilford County, with 1,281. Weekly case counts rose in 24 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Burke, Caldwell and Mitchell counties.

In North Carolina, 36 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Aug. 21. In the week before that, 37 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,074,964 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 25,760 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 93,641,944 people have tested positive and 1,041,149 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Aug. 21. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,759

The week before that: 2,885

Four weeks ago: 2,258

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 68,647

The week before that: 69,679

Four weeks ago: 73,529

Hospitals in 14 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 19 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 20 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.