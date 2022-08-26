NASA's huge Artemis launch: It's going to be loud, but how loud? That depends

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

Update: Scrub! No Artemis I launch today due to technical issues with the Space Launch System rocket at Kennedy Space Center. The next opportunity to fly is Friday, Sept. 2, but only if the technical issues can be resolved in time. Stay tuned at floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, set for its first flight early Monday, is a behemoth.

It’s more powerful than rockets that have flown from Florida’s Space Coast in decades. An orange core stage, flanked by bright white solid rocket boosters, helps make it visually unique. And its imposing height – 322 feet – makes it roughly 100 feet taller than other operational vehicles launched from the Eastern Range.

At liftoff, set for 8:33 a.m. EDT Monday, all those factors and more will combine to make it one of Florida’s most powerful, rumbly launches to date. At least 100,000 visitors are expected to crowd the areas around Kennedy Space Center for the mission known as Artemis I , which will take an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 42-day flight to the moon and back. Pad 39B will host.

In the event of a delay, two backup opportunities – Sept. 2 at 12:48 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 5:12 p.m. EDT – are available for SLS.

What will Artemis I sound like?

A glance around social media threads indicates some spectators are expecting SLS to be significantly louder than Saturn V, the Apollo-era rocket that took astronauts to the moon.

But in reality, hearing and feeling the power of SLS – or any rocket for that matter – will depend on a host of factors surrounding viewing sites. Everything from winds to humidity to trees can change what you hear and feel.

"Put this down first: it's going to be loud," John Blevins , NASA's chief SLS engineer, told FLORIDA TODAY. "Nobody's going to be in danger, but it's going to be as loud as a Saturn V rocket."

But there will be variations, many of which will depend on location and local weather.

"If you have the same environmental conditions – the same location, humidity, and wind – SLS will be louder than both Saturn V and the space shuttle," Blevins said. "But the decibel level is an extremely strong function of where you are."

The difference in the amount of sound, at least in part, comes down to SLS' power: 8.8 million pounds of thrust is more than both Saturn V and the space shuttle. Other than the solid rocket boosters, SLS actually uses four former RS-25 shuttle engines , so some similarities are expected.

Weather-wise, nearly every factor plays a role: humidity, cloud cover, wind direction. More humidity, for example, makes sounds louder. SLS would be about 20% louder on a 90% humidity day versus a day with 10% humidity, Blevins said.

"Sound travels faster in humid air than it does in drier air. It'll be louder on a very humid day than it will be on a drier day from the viewer's perspective," Blevins said.

Wind direction, meanwhile, plays a role in the direction of sound travel, while clouds can actually help sound travel long distances. SLS will produce a fair amount of low-frequency rumble thanks to its massive side-mounted solid rocket boosters.

"Let's just say we had a cloud deck at a 1,000 feet that stretched from here to Tampa," he said. "They would get a huge rumble in Tampa. The sounds would bounce off that cloud deck. The noise will just bounce back and forth and continue to propagate with the wind."

But one of the lesser-known impacts, at least from a public perspective, is vegetation.

"After I finished my PhD, I did a lot of consulting in aerodynamics and acoustics. We were testing the (Air Force's) F-22 jet engine in the 1990s and the neighbors complained because these were long hours of testing," Blevins said. "So we literally planted 1,000 acres of 6-foot-tall pine trees and it mitigated all the noise. Vegetation is a huge damper."

Though those factors will impact the experience, there's no other way to explain it for locals: SLS will not be shy. Its loudest point, at least when measured by pad instruments, will happen just after liftoff from pad 39B when the rocket's thrust interacts with pad infrastructure.

Because of the variety of factors involved, it's hard to say what decibel level spectators can expect. But those viewing from popular sites at or near KSC will likely experience sounds north of 100 decibels – equivalent to a jackhammer.

Blevins knows the rumble will make him and his team at KSC's Launch Control Center proud of their work. But he hopes it inspires others, too.

"This helps all our industries. It helps our industrial base. People will see these launches and may end up designing airplanes and cars, which coincidentally I used to do some decades ago. It will inspire them to go into engineering and do great things with their hands, science, and technology," he said.

What will the Artemis I launch look like?

Florida might often be the butt of jokes for its lack of hills, but that can be an advantage for spectators. Once SLS clears treelines and buildings, most folks in town to witness the launch should have spectacular views.

That’s not to say out-of-towners won’t be able too see it since some daytime launches are seen as far away as a 150-mile radius around KSC, including areas like Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. Because Monday’s trajectory takes SLS northeast, folks in areas like Miami hoping to see it might be able to make out a bright dot at best.

SLS’s size compared to other operational rockets will help make it more visible once in the air:

SLS: 322 feet, 8.8 million pounds of thrust

SpaceX Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy: 230 feet, 1.7 million pounds and 5.1 million pounds of thrust, respectively

United Launch Alliance Atlas V: depending on configuration, 188 to 215 ft and 860,000 pounds to 2.7 million pounds of thrust

But seeing the rocket after liftoff and separation of the massive solid rocket boosters – slated for T-plus 2 minutes and 12 seconds while the rocket travels 3,170 mph – will likely come down to local cloud cover. If overcast conditions are expected near viewing sites, that could easily obscure most of the launch process even though it will still be audible.

Mark Archambault, an associate professor of aerospace, physics, and space sciences at Florida Tech, agreed with Blevins: everything will depend on location and local conditions. He expects to see SLS from the university’s main campus in Melbourne, which is about 38 miles from the pad in a straight line.

“The winds for certain, atmospheric conditions in general, cloud cover and humidity, and what’s in between you and the rocket" will all make a difference, Archambault said. “This is a very big deal. Those of us in the industry are especially interested, but to those who also live around here and just casually follow this stuff, it’s still a big deal.”

Launch Monday, Aug. 29

Rocket: NASA's Space Launch System

Mission: Artemis I

Launch Time: 8:33 a.m. EDT

Launch Window: Two hours

Launch Pad: 39B at Kennedy Space Center

Trajectory: Northeast

Duration: 42 days

Backup Launch Windows: Sept. 2 at 12:48 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 5:12 p.m. EDT

