Looking for some Penn State sleepers this year? You can start with these five. Coziah Izzard. Penn State’s defensive tackle rotation starts with PJ Mustipher and the Lions are counting on a big contribution from Hakeem Beamon, who didn’t play last year. Don’t forget about the 6-3, 287-pound Izzard, who made seven starts in 2021 and collected three tackles for loss, two of them sacks, and forced a fumble.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO