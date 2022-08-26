321preps Dandy Dozen: Cedrick Hawkins of Cocoa pledged to Buckeyes

Cocoa High's football program has a strong history of talented defensive backs, and this season there is another one in Ohio State commit Cedrick Hawkins.

Hawkins plays all over the defensive backfield for the Tigers, and defense is the thing he loves most about football.

"You get to hit people. You get to confuse quarterbacks. You get to stress out (offensive coordinators). I just love it," Hawkins said.

He is the final reveal from among 12 Brevard County senior high school football players on FLORIDA TODAY's list of most highly sought recruits, the 321preps Dandy Dozen.

Last season, Hawkins had a team high four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and 117 total tackles.

Along with his unlimited football skill, head coach Ryan Schneider said Hawkins football IQ is what makes him special as a player.

"He's a very smart football player on the field, very instinctual," Head coach Ryan Schneider said. "He understands what people try to do to attack each coverage, and he's able to read it quickly."

Hawkins verbally committed to Ohio State at the beginning of this year. The Buckeyes coaching staff and program history is what really stood out to Hawkins.

"I really loved it. The coaches are great, and it's a great program and place for me," Hawkins said.

While those things stood out to Hawkins, there is one other thing Hawkins is looking forward to once he joins the Buckeyes. He expressed excitement about having the opportunity to play in one of the biggest rivalry games in college football.

"You got to love it. Its a big game," Hawkins said about Ohio State's rivalry with Michigan. "I can't wait to play in it and perform well."

Before he sets off to join one of the powerhouses of the Big Ten conference, Hawkins will be someone the Tigers rely on heavily for defense this season.

Not only will his defensive production be missed next year, but Schneider said the team will miss him as a teammate as well.

"He came here as a young man, and now he's a man," Schneider said. "He's been a pleasure to be around. We are going to miss him after this year."