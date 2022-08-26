Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania’s high school football scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Imhotep defeats Bishop McDevitt 19-14 in Chambersburg Peach Bowl SATURDAY’S SCORES. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Five takeaways from Imhotep Charter’s 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt
Chambersburg’s 2022 Peach Bowl Football Showcase had a handful of top-notch matchups in store for the opening week of Pennsylvania high school football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Red Land girls tennis sweeps Harrisburg
1st Singles: Makayla Elscheid, Red Land, def. Imani Spears 6-0, 6-0 Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eight different Red Land players find back of net in field hockey win over Shippensburg
Mackenzie Daldo and Anna Fiorenza led the way as eight different players scored goals for Red Land Monday in a 10-0 win over Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0