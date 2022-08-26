Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Imhotep Charter’s defensive performance too much for Bishop McDevitt at Peach Bowl Showcase
CHAMBERSBURG – No matter how explosive an offense can be, defenses with the power and speed to match your thoroughbreds will always prevail. Imhotep Charter, Pennsylvania’s Class 5A preseason No. 1, dealt Bishop McDevitt a 19-14 setback Saturday at the Peach Bowl Football Showcase at Chambersburg Area High School.
Five takeaways from Imhotep Charter’s 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt
Chambersburg’s 2022 Peach Bowl Football Showcase had a handful of top-notch matchups in store for the opening week of Pennsylvania high school football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
Penn State Health’s new hospital, and other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has completed construction on the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The hospital expects to open on Oct. 3. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center will include 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. school district says students will need to bring masks as they head back to school
As students in Philadelphia make their way back to school, not only will they need to bring the usual school supplies such as books, pencils and notebooks, but they’ll also need to bring along their masks, as well. According to 6ABC, face coverings will now be required in the...
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A New Jersey man crashed a motorcycle and died over the weekend on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was pronounced dead around 4:19 p.m. Saturday in the area of Route 772 and Weaver Road in Rapho Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Philadelphia Zoo announces flamingos and penguins are back
After a long absence, birds are making a comeback to Philadelphia Zoo. Caribbean flamingos, emus, Humboldt penguins and southern ground hornbills to be exact!. These birds have returned to their outdoor exhibits after the zoo removed them to protect them from avian influenza, having moved indoors in April, Philly Voice reported.
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township
Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers, Cousin Charged In 2020 Murder Of Phoenixville Man
Three family members were arrested nearly two years after their alleged involvement in a staged robbery that claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Raheem Pinder, 46, of Pottstown, Dayon Pinder, 44, of West Chester, and Nathaniel Pinder, 49, of Philadelphia, – two brothers...
Ex-student threat leads to charges, increased security at Lehigh University, police say
A former Lehigh University student has threatened current students, leading to charges and increased security on the Bethlehem campus, authorities say. The threat was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to university police, a warning posted on university media says. Bethlehem police have charged Muhammad Lamine Diop with terroristic threats and...
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
NBC Philadelphia
Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County
Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
Woman pulls handgun in King of Prussia Mall food court; no charges filed
Police in Montgomery County say a woman pulled a handgun in the food court at the King of Prussia Mall. It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Four-story apartment building planned for retirement community
A new apartment building is planned for a Lancaster County retirement community. Falcon Pointe will be a four-story building with 35 apartments units at Woodcrest Villa, the residential living campus of Mennonite Home Communities at 2001 Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township. Reservations for Falcon Pointe are underway. Construction is...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0