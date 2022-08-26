ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A New Jersey man crashed a motorcycle and died over the weekend on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was pronounced dead around 4:19 p.m. Saturday in the area of Route 772 and Weaver Road in Rapho Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Zoo announces flamingos and penguins are back

After a long absence, birds are making a comeback to Philadelphia Zoo. Caribbean flamingos, emus, Humboldt penguins and southern ground hornbills to be exact!. These birds have returned to their outdoor exhibits after the zoo removed them to protect them from avian influenza, having moved indoors in April, Philly Voice reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township

Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
