From steak houses to sub shops these 18 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspections

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Perfect inspections

For the weeks of August 15 through 21, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:

Waterstone Resort & Marina, Atlantic Ballroom, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton

The Maui Spa & Wellness Center, 2100 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9930 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Eurest Dining Services, 1501 Yamato Road, Boca Raton

Trend Tea, 1950 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Subway, Delray Medical Center, 5352 Linton Blvd., Delray Beach

Longhorn Steaks, 501 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Taco Bell, 3330 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth Beach

Bonefish Grill, 9897 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth Beach

Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 19th Hole, 199 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach

Jimmy Johns, 1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 1910 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach

Palm Beach Kennel Club, 1111 Congress Ave., West Palm Beach

Sweetgreen, 701 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach

Third's BBQ, 2055 Spruce Ave., West Palm Beach

Jimmy Johns, 3111 45th St., West Palm Beach

McCray's Backyard BBQ, 1521 45th St., West Palm Beach

Super 8, 757 US 1, North Palm Beach

The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection data is obtained from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. For more details on restaurant inspections, visit The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection app by clicking here.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

BOCANEWSNOW

Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty

Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Supermarket Street: This jackpot of shopping puts 5 grocery stores within a mile

A small stretch of Delray Beach has become a surprising new battleground for grocery stores fighting to lure nearby customers. Four supermarket chains — Publix, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and The Fresh Market — all operate within a one-mile radius by Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway, giving residents a bevy of options to choose from. And if that wasn’t enough, a fifth grocer is ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD

UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.  Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
BOCA RATON, FL
