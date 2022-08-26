ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

A Penn State football ‘sleeper’ list for 2022: Five names to know

Looking for some Penn State sleepers this year? You can start with these five. Coziah Izzard. Penn State’s defensive tackle rotation starts with PJ Mustipher and the Lions are counting on a big contribution from Hakeem Beamon, who didn’t play last year. Don’t forget about the 6-3, 287-pound Izzard, who made seven starts in 2021 and collected three tackles for loss, two of them sacks, and forced a fumble.
True freshman Drew Allar named Penn State’s backup QB vs. Purdue

James Franklin’s Monday morning press conference offered a bit of a surprise: true freshman Drew Allar will be Penn State’s backup quarterback at Purdue. Allar, rated as high as a five-star prospect by 247 Sports, beat out redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux for the No. 2 job behind veteran Sean Clifford. Veilleux, who filled in last season and beat Rutgers in November, was thought to be the leader in the competition to back up Clifford.
Watch Penn State football QBs at practice ahead of Purdue matchup, August 29, 2022: video

The well anticipated Penn State football season returns this Thursday night while coach James Franklin and the team continued hosting practice on Monday evening. This morning, Coach Franklin announced an adjustment to the depth chart, making true freshman Drew Allar Penn State’s backup quarterback against Purdue this Thursday night. The competition has been a continued battle through the first few weeks of camp and according to Franklin will go on from week-to-week.
Penn State preparations for Purdue continue; scenes from practice

Penn State head football coach James Franklin and his team continued August practice on a steamy Monday afternoon on the Lasch practice fields. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich continued work with his four quarterbacks, returning starter Sean Clifford, last year’s back-up Christian Veilleux and freshmen Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. Franklin named Allar as the backup to Clifford for the opener at Purdue.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant

A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
