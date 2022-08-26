ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

'He dreams of killing others': Witnesses say Nikolas Cruz's childhood marked by paranoia, aggression

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjlR0_0hW8adUe00

FORT LAUDERDALE — In a neighborhood in Parkland, two children played outside . You wouldn’t have guessed that the one with auburn hair was the older of the two. He was smaller than his younger brother, and less coordinated. Less confident.

A neighbor called them over to her mailbox and introduced them to Steve Schusler, who in 2009 had just moved in across the street.

“This is Niki, and this is Zach,” she said, and pointed. “Niki’s the weird one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaTUq_0hW8adUe00

The prosecutor: Meet the 80-year-old prosecutor making the case for Nikolas Cruz receiving the death penalty

Anything but 'normal': Lives of Parkland victims' families marked by absence, anguish, sorrow

6 minutes of terror: New revelations rise as Parkland survivors recount Nikolas Cruz attack

Nikolas Cruz scrunched up his face. The comment hit him like salt on a snail, Schusler said. He seemed to shrivel inward. Schusler was stunned that she’d said it at all.

But it was true, he added. There was something off about the eldest Cruz brother. His ears were too big for his head, and his head too big for his body. He wouldn’t look a person in the eye and seemed to shirk away from any contact.

“He did not have the boyhood image,” Schusler told jurors Wednesday. “You could look at him and you can see: Something’s not right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255ekh_0hW8adUe00

Unlike the 10-year-old who wilted at the insult, Cruz, now 23, listened expressionlessly as witness after witness described the peculiar and troubled child he’d been. His own team of public defenders called them to testify in the Fort Lauderdale courtroom this week. It might be their only shot at saving his life.

Jurors in the case will recommend whether Cruz, who pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018, receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole. A recommendation of death must be unanimous for Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to pass the sentence.

Anger issues surfaced early after birth to drug-addicted mother

Cruz's attorneys have called upon people with intimate knowledge of the gunman's upbringing to persuade them that his path to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was set long before the day of the massacre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfcFh_0hW8adUe00

“He was poisoned in the womb," lead public defender Melisa McNeill told the jury Monday. "Because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own."

Lynda Cruz, his late adoptive mother, doted on Cruz when he was born in 1998. She didn't know that his biological mother, Brenda Woodard, walked around Broward County sipping a Big Gulp cup filled with malt liquor, or that she smoked cigarettes and snorted cocaine while pregnant with him.

Even at 1 year old, Cruz was different from other children, said Anne Marie Fischer, the former director of Young Minds Learning Center in Broward County. He looked and acted different, rocking back and forth in his high chair and avoiding eye contact. He seemed overwhelmed, Fischer said.

By 4 years old, he'd scale furniture and pace his preschool classroom to avoid other children, curling his hands into paws and hissing when they came near. If he saw one with a toy he wanted, he'd walk up and smack it out of the other child's hand, or bite them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHDL1_0hW8adUe00

Children in the neighborhood sometimes teased him for peeing his pants, said Trish Devaney Westerlind, a family friend, and he'd break their toys because of it. He never got over things quickly.

She saw that he was different, falling behind even his younger brother on milestones like talking and standing upright. By elementary school, Cruz seemed to know there was something wrong, too.

" 'I'm just stupid,' " Cruz sometimes told John Newnham, a former counselor for Broward County Public Schools, who testified Tuesday. " 'I'm a freak.' "

Adoptive mother protective, overwhelmed, resisted counselor's advice

Elementary-aged Cruz was a perfectionist, Newnham said. He'd erase and re-write, and erase and re-write some more until he'd broken his pencil or crumpled his worksheet.

Cruz told Newnham that he felt different from his peers, as though he were somehow "less than," and they judged him for it. His mother took longer to come to terms with it herself.

"She didn't want to see anything wrong with him," Westerlind testified.

Lynda Cruz was overwhelmed, Newnham said. Her husband died when Cruz was 4, leaving her to raise two defiant and temperamental young boys. She was reluctant to discipline them because she was "somewhat fearful of them," the counselor said.

He remembers making the same recommendations to her as the year went on: respite care, in-home therapy, parenting classes. She didn't follow through on any of them, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boda1_0hW8adUe00

By third grade, Cruz's anxious behavior had become destructive. He'd trashed his desk at school and cursed at his third-grade teacher, threatening to stab her. He hit a classmate with a lunchbox and once threw his textbook into the swimming pool when he didn't want to do his math homework.

"Cursing, screaming and yelling a lot," said Laurie Karpf, a psychiatrist who treated Cruz from age 10 to 13. "Repeating himself."

Specialist after specialist described to jurors an anxious and aggressive child who was slow to meet his peers' gazes and quick to throw a tantrum. Lynda Cruz told each one that he was adopted, but none knew the scope of his birth mother's addiction or its potential impact on Cruz. They medicated him for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

His mother wanted to do right by him, they said — that was clear to them all. But she didn't always know how, moving from one doctor to the next when her insurance changed, and at one point stopping his ADHD medication altogether when it appeared that it wasn't curbing his aggression. His behavior only worsened.

School counselor reported hearing Cruz speak of violent dreams

By 2014, four years before the Parkland shooting, Cruz began to dream of death.

"Per recent information shared in school, he dreams of killing others and is covered in blood," wrote a therapist at Cross Creek, a Broward County public school for students with emotional behavioral disabilities.

"He seems to be paranoid and places the blame on others for his behavioral problems," the letter continued. "He has a preoccupation with guns and the military and perseverates on this topic inappropriately."

The therapist wrote that Cruz destroyed his television after losing a video game, carved holes in the walls of the bathroom and used sharp tools to cut through furniture upholstery.

He "has a hatchet that he uses to chop up a dead tree in the backyard. Mom has not been able to locate that hatchet as of lately."

The therapist finished the letter by recommending Cruz's psychiatrist at the time, Brett Negin, reassess his response to his medication, as she viewed it to be "limited at best." Negin told jurors he never received the letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDAWm_0hW8adUe00

Around this time, and from his home across from the Cruz family, the neighbor kept a watchful eye. Schusler said he'd grown wary of the now-teenaged Cruz.

He'd seen him running outside of his home, firing an airsoft gun "spasmodically." The way he ran was lurching and flailing, like a 2-year-old who couldn't yet walk, the neighbor said. It was disconcerting.

Schusler would wave at the brothers as they walked to school and watch Cruz duck away, shriveling into himself as he had when their neighbor insulted him. He often saw Cruz standing apart from his brother and his brother's friends as they rode skateboards in the driveway.

Schusler gawked then when he saw Cruz's face on the television eight years later, pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder. During his plea, Cruz appeared to blame "marijuana and drugs" for violence, and Schusler began to search the internet for the phone number of the gunman's attorney.

"I said, 'Wait a minute. You need some information here, ' " Schusler said. "This boy did not 'go bad.' He was never right."

He glanced at Cruz in the courtroom and said he felt bad to say the words in front of him. It was like he had stooped to the level of the neighbor who called the 10-year-old boy weird all those years before, he said, and he'd found that "disgusting."

Cruz didn't look as though he heard him at all.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'He dreams of killing others': Witnesses say Nikolas Cruz's childhood marked by paranoia, aggression

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Daddy’s dead:’ Jury hears more unsettling details about Parkland gunman’s troubled childhood

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Lynda Cruz saw her son run from the den of their Parkland home to his bedroom, crying. “Nikolas, what happened?” she asked, trying to comfort him. “Daddy yelled at you?” The boy looked up at her and answered in a calm voice: “No. Daddy’s dead.” Defense lawyers in the sentencing trial of ...
PARKLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He thought he was 'dry-firing' a gun. It turns out it was loaded, and now his friend is dead.

WEST PALM BEACH -  A 25-year-old Lake Worth Beach man died Saturday evening after a friend shot him, mistakenly believing that a handgun was unloaded, West Palm Beach police reported Monday. Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard at the Emerald Isle apartments along Military Trail. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Broward school board members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Violence#Murder#Violent Crime
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO IDs 2 fishermen who drowned in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge near Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge were recovered Sunday evening, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.  Authorities identified the men Monday as Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20. A PBSO release did not specify places of residence for...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 people in critical condition following Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a double shooting. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue in Hollywood. Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 45: Former neighbor shares strange story in court

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 45 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty

Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
nypressnews.com

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County School Board candidate warns against voting for runoff rival, suspended incumbent

Donna Korn, suspended incumbent Board member, received the most votes for the seat in Tuesday's Primary Election but now faces a runoff. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of four sitting Broward County School Board members last week, the runoff rival of a suspended Board member urged voters to support the certainty that he represents.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy