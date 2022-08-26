Read full article on original website
CHAMBERSBURG – No matter how explosive an offense can be, defenses with the power and speed to match your thoroughbreds will always prevail. Imhotep Charter, Pennsylvania’s Class 5A preseason No. 1, dealt Bishop McDevitt a 19-14 setback Saturday at the Peach Bowl Football Showcase at Chambersburg Area High School.
1st Singles: Makayla Elscheid, Red Land, def. Imani Spears 6-0, 6-0
Mackenzie Daldo and Anna Fiorenza led the way as eight different players scored goals for Red Land Monday in a 10-0 win over Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
