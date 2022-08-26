CHAMBERSBURG – No matter how explosive an offense can be, defenses with the power and speed to match your thoroughbreds will always prevail. Imhotep Charter, Pennsylvania’s Class 5A preseason No. 1, dealt Bishop McDevitt a 19-14 setback Saturday at the Peach Bowl Football Showcase at Chambersburg Area High School.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO