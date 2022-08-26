ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Why Natalie DePaula, Boca Raton volleyball are a team to reckon with this fall

By Alex Peterman
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON – Boca volleyball took down cross-city rival West Boca in a thrilling four-set match (25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19) on Thursday night in a highlight match from the opening week of high school volleyball.

Needing to battle back against rallies by the Bulls in every set of the contest, the Bobcats (1-0) secured the hard-fought victory in their season-opener, backed by an enthusiastic crowd.

While West Boca fell to 0-2 to begin the 2022 campaign, Thursday night was a showcase of young talent fighting tooth-and-nail against proven upperclassmen talent.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s 3-1 Boca victory.

1. Natalie Depaula leads, but others step into spotlight

Depaula was once again a star at outside-hitter, but Boca also enjoyed a collective effort on offense Thursday night.

Depaula grabbing headlines is no surprise, as the junior brought her 4.8 kills-per-set tally from last year to the home crowd in the team’s opener.

"Obviously, Nat, what can you say? Every coach would salivate to be able to have a player like that,” Boca Raton volleyball head coach Andrew Sloan said. “She is a rock-star player. We depend on her tremendously. But we also want to make sure every other player understands their value as well, so that we operate as a unit.”

That unit stared down adversity from an upstart West Boca team – with a game under its belt – and showed why they may just be the team to beat when it mattered most.

The Bulls were either tied or on their proverbial heels in every set played, but Boca's experience ultimately mattered more.

“Every player is expected on this squad to be able to step up in those moments,” Sloan said. “Certainly, I think the first two sets – though they weren't comfortable by any means – I think we had an advantage that I saw throughout the game, that I knew we could use at the end to close it out.”

For Depaula’s part, her confidence surges because of how much her team believes in her.

But she also knows that she isn’t the only one in store for a big year at Boca.

“I've been waiting so long for the season to happen,” she said with a relieved smile. “We have an amazing team and I have so much hope for them. This is just the start. There will be more coming.”

2. Emmi Merhi spearheads young talent for West Boca

West Boca may have lost the contest, but Thursday wasn’t necessarily a poor result for the Bulls.

Facing off against a team with years of combined varsity experience ahead of them, West Boca showed resilience and energy in the face of a daunting crowd and a top-tier team.

“We're trying to work on that high energy,” West Boca head coach Cheye-Anne Savage said. “We scheduled Boca High intentionally in the beginning of the season because I feel like that was something we missed a little bit in our schedule last year, that rowdy crowd at the beginning. It was a little shocking at regionals, so I wanted to get my team used to that right off the bat.”

Among the standout players was certainly D1-commit Alyssa Hook, but a lesser-known name that has shown a great deal of promise is freshman Emmi Merhi.

The young outside hitter showed exceptional poise in Thursday’s match and has drawn praise from her coaches.

“[She’s] coming in and making a big impact,” Savage said. “She's a great kid to coach. She's got a lot of energy. She works really hard.”

3. Is Boca Raton the team to beat in Palm Beach County?

Perhaps it’s a trap question – in any case, Sloan wasn’t biting at the line.

“I think that any team can have a really good night,” Sloan said. "At the end of the day, if my girls are not prepared, regardless of how great we might think we are, anybody can lose.”

Jupiter bested Boca in last year’s regional final, but the Warriors, though still a very solid program, lost several important talents to graduation.

Meanwhile, Boca returns nearly their entire roster from last year’s competitive run, and the rust was quickly shown to be knocked off in Thursday’s opener.

Eight seniors fill the roster, complementing Depaula’s talent in different ways. It’s easily one of the more stacked squads in the county, lending easy recommendation from The Post as a top-five large school to watch this year in our season preview.

Still, Sloan isn’t ready to start cashing in his playoff seed any time soon.

“I would say that we are a team to be reckoned with,” he said. “Whether or not we're going to make it to the end is up to the girls.”

Making it as far as possible is always the goal, but this year, states are definitely on the minds of the squad, players and stuff alike.

“I think we have a pretty set goal of where we want to be this year,” Sloan said. “We want to be back at that opportunity, knocking at the door to get to states. So I think it's a clear-cut goal that the entire team has and it's certainly mine as well.”

