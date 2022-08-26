ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens to spray for mosquitoes across the city on nights next week

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The city's Public Services Division will spray for mosquitoes across Palm Beach Gardens from Monday through Friday next week.

Weather permitting, the spraying will take place between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., starting Monday night and ending early Friday.

'The most selfless man':Capt. Brian Wolnewitz of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue dies of cancer

Right-sizing a 'superhighway':North Palm Beach latest to shrink U.S. 1 to 4 lanes from 6

At the mall:The new Gardens Mall manager used to work with outlet malls. Now she's tackling luxury.

The chemicals that the public services division is using for the treatment are called Duet and Merus 3.0, which are often used to control mosquitoes and other outdoor insects.

Duet is a dual-action adulticide that combats day and nighttime mosquitoes with the active ingredients prallethrin and sumithrin. Merus 3.0’s active ingredient is pyrethrins.

The spraying will be done by truck. The chemicals will be sprayed in a fine mist that evaporates quickly and targets active, adult mosquitoes.

It's the city's third round of mosquito spraying this year, with the final one scheduled for October.

Anyone with questions about the spraying can call (561) 804-7044 or (561) 804-7034.

Lianna Norman covers northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

