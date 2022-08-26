ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what's next for one of Springfield's most dangerous intersections

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
Ardis Bryant Jr. said he has made "thousands" of 911 calls about traffic accidents at Lawrence Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

"I hear the crash, boom. I look out my window or go to my front porch where I can see virtually all parts of the intersection for 50 yards or more and I call," said Bryant, who lives just off the southeast corner of the intersection.

The city and Fuhrmann Engineering, Inc. are back with a plan that they hope will help improve safety at one of the most dangerous intersections.

The intent is to add dedicated left turn lanes at each leg of Lawrence and MacArthur along with dedicated left turn arrows. Dedicated left turn lanes also would be added at Lawrence onto Walnut Street.

Walnut, which underwent a "road diet," already has left turn lanes onto Lawrence.

The overall project will cost $1.755 million, said Office of Public Works director Nate Bottom. Springfield was awarded $1.579 million in highway safety improvement program funds for the project. Motor fuel tax funding will beused to cover the balance of engineering and construction costs.

According to Springfield Police statistics, Lawrence and MacArthur and Sangamon Avenue and Dirksen Parkway were the two intersections that had the most crashes, 33, from January to June.

In 2021, the Lawrence and MacArthur intersection had the third most crashes behind Sangamon and Dirksen and Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue.

Wednesday's public comment session at Westminster Presbyterian Church was a follow-up to a plan initiated in December, Bottom said.

It reduces the footprint, Bottom said, and particularly addresses concerns about a number of trees that were being taken out. Engineers shortened the taper due to the comments that came from the first meeting.

Bottom added that a consultant had looked at models for reducing Lawrence and MacArthur to one lane in each direction with a middle turn lane and bike lanes, similar to Walnut, but the average daily traffic didn't support the move.

Bottom anticipated the city having to take some minimal right of way at the intersections.

"The safety issue that the city sees here is the lack of the dedicated left lane (because) opposing left-turning vehicles cannot see past each other as they could if there was a dedicated left turn lane," said Brian Schmidt, senior transportation manager for Fuhrmann Engineering.

"The other safety issue is that stopped left turn vehicles could get rear-ended in that inside lane if there was no dedicated left turn lane. To increase the safety, we need to change the geometric configuration and traffic signal cycle phasing."

Schmidt explained why turn lanes haven't been put in at the intersections.

"As time goes on and traffic changes, needs change and I can't say what happened in the past, but it was probably a need for through-put as opposed to turning movements," Schmidt said. "I can't say. I didn't design it before. What I see now is that left turn lane movement should be protected in almost all cases because of the speed differential of oncoming traffic."

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 9,500 to 11,000 vehicles travel Lawrence daily with 10,200 to 13,000 on MacArthur.

The intersections are at a confluence of Springfield City Council Wards 5, 6 and 8.

Ward 5 Ald. Lakeisha Purchase, who attended the session, said she is listening to residents' concerns as well as the engineers.

"This is why we have these meetings so we can address any concerns people have and explain why we are doing this," Purchase said.

Ward 6 Ald. Kristin DiCenso also attended the open house and wanted to see what public comment was being offered. In the past, DiCenso has acknowledged "these are both problem intersections."

"There has to be," Bryant said, "something done."

The public can make comments through Sept. 7. Project materials are available on the Public Works' website.

After the public comment section and some environmental work, the city will submit a project development report to IDOT. The project will then move into the design phase with the city beginning land acquisition early next year.

Construction is anticipated to take 6 to 12 months.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

