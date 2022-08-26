Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
nypressnews.com
High blood pressure warning: Nation’s favourite hot drink can cause a ‘dramatic spike’
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is commonly branded the “silent killer” because it raises your risk of heart disease without warning. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder to pump blood around the body and this extra effort can spur on a heart attack. Luckily, your diet can provide a buffer against high blood pressure. However, there are some hidden risks.
physiciansweekly.com
Adenovirus infection associated with hepatitis of unknown cause in children
1. Adenovirus was found to be associated with the emerging hepatitis of unknown cause in children in the United Kingdom (UK). 2. Despite a small number of fulminant liver failure requiring transplant, there were no deaths in the study, and patients were discharged home following treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
physiciansweekly.com
Remote ischemic conditioning associated with better neurologic function in patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke – the RICAMIS trial
1. In this randomized clinical trial, among 1893 patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke, significant improvement in neurologic function at 90 days was seen in the remote conditioning group in comparison to usual care. 2. The number with excellent functional outcome at 90 days was 582 in the intervention group...
physiciansweekly.com
Ublituximab lowers incidence of relapse and number of brain lesions in relapsing multiple sclerosis
1. Two randomized clinical trials showed that intravenous ublituximab reduced relapse rate and the number of brain lesions in multiple sclerosis patients compared to oral teriflunomide. 2. Ublituximab treatment was associated with infusion-related reactions. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: B cell activity plays an important role in multiple...
physiciansweekly.com
Reinfection with hepatitis C virus is highest immediately after treatment in patients on opioid agonist therapy
1. Reinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV) was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion in persons receiving opioid agonist therapy. 2. Reinfection with HCV was also highest among persons with ongoing injection drug use and needle sharing. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Direct-acting antiviral medications...
physiciansweekly.com
Peer support groups may positively impact overall mental health, but limited effect on clinical symptoms
1. In this meta-analysis, randomized controlled trials of peer support groups for treating mental health conditions were assessed. 2. Peer support groups were correlated with a slight improvement in overall recovery and no improvement in individual hope, empowerment, or clinical symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Individuals with lived experiences...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
physiciansweekly.com
Olokizumab is noninferior to adalimumab for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
1. Olokizumab was superior to placebo in improving rheumatoid arthritis (RA) symptoms. 2. Olokizumab was also noninferior to adalimumab in improving rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: RA is an inflammatory autoimmune disease characterized by persistent synovitis and destructive changes in bone and cartilage of multiple...
physiciansweekly.com
The influence of body-mind-spirit interventions on well-being may be poorly understood
1. Few studies included all concepts of the Body-Mind-Spirit (BMS), including detailed descriptions of the intervention, and showed effectiveness in holistic outcomes. 2. Only three included studies were considered high quality. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) BMS is a treatment method used worldwide to achieve an internal state of balance,...
physiciansweekly.com
For Older Women With Overweight or Obesity, Exercise Is Medicine
In older women with overweight or obesity, a minimal energy deficit induced by a joint aerobic and resistance exercise program was accompanied by metabolic adaptation at the level of resting metabolic rate in a 32-week study by Cátia Martins, PhD, and colleagues that was published in Obesity. “Weight loss...
physiciansweekly.com
Youth-onset type 2 diabetes may have increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic
1. In a retrospective cohort of about 3,000 children and young adults, new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes increased by 77.2% in the 12-month period beginning March 2020 compared to the previous 24 months. 2. The proportion of patients with new-onset type 2 diabetes presenting in diabetic ketoacidosis or hyperosmolar...
Immortal jellyfish may prevent human aging, research says
DNA from 'immortal' jellyfish could provide clues to human ageing. You might be familiar with the movie 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button'. Button was suffering from a rare ailment that made him age backward. Meanwhile, in another similar scenario, a species of jellyfish — called turritopsis dohrnii — seems to have reached immortality.
physiciansweekly.com
Bupivacaine & Triamcinolone Infiltration in MMH Surgical Wounds for Postoperative Pain Control
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of infusing triamcinolone acetonide and bupivacaine hydrochloride into surgical incisions after a Milligan-Morgan hemorrhoidectomy to relieve postoperative discomfort. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial was conducted between May 2105 and June 2019. Patients with grade third to fourth hemorrhoids who underwent an elective Milligan–Morgan hemorrhoidectomy met the inclusion criteria. Patients in the intervention group had a single injection of bupivacaine and triamcinolone, while those in the control group did not get any treatment. The primary outcome metric was the median of the maximum amount of pain recorded over the course of a 48-hour hospital stay using a visual analog scale. Secondary end goals were pain during follow-up, pain during urination, the need for analgesics, the rate of wound healing, and complications. Overall, 128 patients were distributed at random (64 in each group). At 48 hours, the maximum pain score in the intervention group was 3 points, whereas it was 6 points in the control group. This change met the criteria for statistical significance (P<0.05). No changes were seen with regard to discomfort during defecation. The intervention group required considerably fewer doses overall and had lower opiate requirements (6.3% vs. 21.9% patients; P=0.01; 5 vs. 23 cumulative doses). Comparison of the complications rates and wound healing were comparable. In the clinical trial comparing the intervention group to the “control group,” the use of a placebo was not taken into account. The median of values was used to convey data on pain or other problems forty-eight hours after surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Antihypertensive & Statin Adherence Suboptimal in Medicare Recipients
In Medicare beneficiaries, antihypertensive and statin medication adherence was found to be suboptimal, and disparities were present. Hypertension and hypercholesterolemia are leading chronic disease risk factors that contribute to excess morbidity, mortality, and healthcare expenses in the United States. Poor management of these conditions can increase risks for negative health outcomes, most notably cardiovascular disease (CVD) events. “Effective antihypertensive and statin medications are available to lower CVD risk, but medication nonadherence could limit optimal management for patients with these conditions,” says Sandra L. Jackson, PhD.
Comments / 0