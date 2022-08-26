ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community agencies confronting students' fighting at Lafayette Jeff

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Students fighting in the Big Lots' parking lot east of Jefferson High School is nothing new, but eight students — some from another school — arrested in two days made news last week.

The problem of students fighting near Jefferson High School is not lost on some community leaders.

“One thing we’re trying to find out is the root cause of the fights, so we can begin to address the issues,” said Les Huddle, Lafayette schools superintendent. “We — Lafayette School Corp. — don’t want to tolerate fights in our schools or in our community.”

That might mean working with parents to learn about what a student might be wrestling with and coaching parents on how to help their child through problems, Huddle said. It also might mean working with other agencies in the community to find out if, for example, students had problems over the weekend, then counseling those students on Monday to resolve problems so they don't fester.

A group from various public agencies met Wednesday specifically to address the fighting at Jeff, which started the first week of school.

“We all recognize there is a problem and want to work collectively to address the issues,” Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said after Wednesday's meeting. “We recognize the problem and we — juvenile probation, the prosecutor’s office, Lafayette School Corp. and Lafayette Police Department — are working together to address the problems.”

The problem for the 2022-23 school year started on Aug. 18 in an after-school fight between Jeff students. Four students — three girls and one boy — were arrested, and one of those arrested is suspected of jumping a police officer, putting the officer in a chokehold while the officer was trying to break up the fight.

The next day at Jeff's first home football game, four teenage girls — some of whom were not Jeff students — fought in the Big Lots parking lot. While the fight was developing, a person sped through the parking lot, hit a parked SUV, then ditched the car and ran away.

“I would anticipate there would be a lot of visible security,” Huddle said about Jeff's future home football games.

Huddle said he wants students, parents and guests to feel safe and enjoy the games and large after-school events, even in the peripheral areas of the events like parking lots.

High school fights aren't new events

Some lambasted the Journal & Courier's reporting about the two fights and arrests on Aug. 18 and 19, as if students being arrested after fights near the school were not newsworthy because it's commonplace. A few readers' social media comments even invoked the "They did it, too," defense pointing at other high schools, alleging unreported fights there.

Of course, all high schools in the county and across the country likely will deal with student fights this year.

So far, West Lafayette High School, for example, had two girls fight on Aug. 22, West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said. The girls weren't arrested, though.

As of Aug. 24, there were no fights reported at Harrison or McCutcheon high schools since the start of the school year, Tippecanoe County sheriff's Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said.

“We have had no complaints or calls for service for that, as well as no arrests,” Ruley said.

LPD's plan to address fights at Jeff

The meting on Wednesday was constructive, Hartman said, noting that no one pointed fingers at the other agencies or blamed one another. They collectively discussed ways they might improve the problem.

For Lafayette police's role, they plan to work with businesses in the shopping center east of the high school. The hope is that those businesses' employees can give police a heads up if students become confrontational or combative, Hartman said.

Police also want to work with Jeff staff so they give police a heads up during games when they see potential problems developing.

Lastly, Lafayette police will have extra patrols in the areas around the high school during large events, Hartman said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

Comments / 4

