Teenage authors see their work appear with major retailers

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − One pair of young Hoosiers have made their impact on the literary community starting from age 10, and they don't plan on stopping there.

Sarah Pfleeger, 16, originally from Lafayette, and Lillie Duncan, 15, wrote their book, "Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace," in second and third grade and had it published by the fourth grade.

The two young authors, now living in Indianapolis, had only met about a year prior to writing the book together, in first grade.

"(The book is about) two girls that get stuck in this trapdoor trying to find a widow's pearl necklace," Pfleeger said, "and there are different doors within the trapdoor. And behind each one is a different adventure and clues that they have to solve."

"Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace" is a 48-page book available on Amazon, Books-a-Million, and Barnes and Noble.

Pfleeger and Duncan wrote their book under the pen names Annie Meade and Bailey Richards, respectively. This was done for privacy reasons due to their age at the time.

However, future book-writing plans for the two authors will include their real names, as they stated.

In June of this year, Pfleeger did a book signing for "Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace" at Second Flight Books in Lafayette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smv1I_0hW8aNZ800

"It turns out, a lot of people were really interested in the then-15-year-old author," Pfleeger said, regarding the book signing. "Lillie and I had lost contact for like, six years. And after (the book signing), I called her and was like 'Hey so maybe we should get back into marketing this.'"

"Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace" is the first in a series, according to the authors. Progress on its sequel, "Mystery of the Stolen Future," is well underway.

"So when we got back in contact, we found this sequel that we had written half-way," Duncan said. "And so, we decided to finish that up and editing it and changing what we wrote in third grade is a little difficult, but it's been really fun."

It's currently not known how long it will be until the sequel book is published, but the authors stated they will be finished writing the second book within the next month.

Pfleeger and Duncan said that one of their main goals in writing is to encourage other young, creative minds to achieve what they work towards. They each had thoughts to share when asked to give advice for prospective authors.

"We accomplished our dreams in fourth grade to be authors, but it didn't take a prodigy child to do that," Duncan said. "We just had an idea and we stuck with it...and we worked on it together. It sounds stupid but, you can do whatever (you want)."

Pfleeger followed with her own advice.

"I would say, you often hear 'creativity is your only limit,'" Pfleeger said. "And, yes, (but) I also think that the thing that isn't always factored in there is that you also have to work after you have something creative. And so, I think that...if this is something you want to do, that you absolutely can do it. And you have to have that goal and really be focused on that.

"Just don't wait for it to happen, you can make it happen."

