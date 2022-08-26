ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County breakfast spot named among '12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida'

By Caroline Hebert, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oX4p1_0hW8aMgP00

A historic restaurant known for its pancakes here in Volusia County has been featured on a popular travel website.

Trips To Discover, created for readers to find vacation destinations and ideas, included the Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill and Griddle in the De Leon Springs State Park in its recently published article "12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida."

With a griddle at each table, the breakfast restaurant has been home to the "make your own pancakes" destination for over six decades.

Pancakes can be topped with apples or banana slices, blueberries, applesauce, pecans, peanut butter or chocolate chips. For those not into flapjacks, the Sugar Mill offers the classic eggs and bacon breakfast plate, French toast, burgers, hot dogs and salads.

Restaurant news:Daytona Beach restaurant has air date for Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' episode

More restaurant news: Rooftop bar, eatery with Atlantic Ocean views opens in New Smyrna Beach

Hungry? Where to find the best Cuban sandwiches in the Daytona Beach area

Restaurant inspections:31 Volusia and Flagler county restaurants get high-priority violations, 1 aces inspection

The local staple will be closing its doors in September after the family-owned business' contract with the state was not renewed due to being outbid by another vendor, reported The News-Journal on Aug. 9. The iconic spot is set to reopen in October, but the return of the do-it-yourself pancakes is unclear.

Trips to Discover has also featured another local restaurant, Flagler Fish Company in their best 15 seafood restaurants in Florida list in June.

Flagler Fish Company has been serving fresh seafood to Volusia-Flagler county locals and visitors alike since 2005. Guests can dine in and have "food that knocks your flops off" or take home fresh cuts of fish filets, shellfish, and sides to cook yourself with the restaurant's house seasonings.

Finger-lickin' good: Where to find the best chicken wings near Daytona Beach

Brisket or ribs? Where to find the best BBQ restaurants in Volusia and Flagler counties

Dining guide:10 fun dog-friendly restaurants, bars and a ballpark in the Daytona Beach area

In June, four Volusia-Flagler restaurants landed on Yelp's first ever Top 100 Florida Restaurants list. Red Bud Café in Daytona Beach placed the highest, landing at No. 13. The popular crowd-sourced review site also ranked Millie's Restaurant and Catering in Daytona Beach Shores at No. 71 and Santorini in DeLand at No. 87. Rounding out the list at No. 100 was La Crèperie Kafè in Palm Coast.

Incidentally, Millie's Restaurant was also in the spotlight recently thanks to a visit by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. The restaurant will be featured on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives set to air soon.

Restaurant News: Huge waterfront bar and grill in Port Orange announces new opening date

Cheers to a good deal! The best restaurants and bars for happy hour in Daytona Beach

The Spanish Sugar Mill is located at 601 Ponce De Leon Blvd., De Leon Springs and can be reached at 386-985-5644 or oldspanishsugarmill.com. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends and holidays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caroline Hebert is the restaurant and dining writer for The Daytona Beach News-Journal. A New Orleans native and food enthusiast, she can be contacted at chebert@news-jrnl.com. Follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Comments / 30

Related
usatales.com

10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!

Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Hundreds of thousands of visitors left disappointed after Artemis scrub

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
TITUSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Palm Coast, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Volusia County, FL
Food & Drinks
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Breakfast#Sugar#Hot Dogs#Salad#Food Drink#French#Cuban#The News Journal
Florida Phoenix

Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples

26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy