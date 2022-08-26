ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revised St. Vincent's Church project endorsed by neighbors and City Council members

By Jeff Smith, The Leader
 4 days ago
Several property owners in a Northside neighborhood, and some Corning City Council members, have changed their stance on the proposed redevelopment of the vacant St. Vincent de Paul Church campus.

A revised plan to build a 45-unit apartment complex named Parish Heights, featuring 37 senior apartments, 8 apartments targeted to low-income residents, and a daycare center, was recently presented to the Corning City Council.

The reaction there seems to indicate a clear path forward for the project.

“The neighborhood did not support (the original plan), and this City Council voted it down,” said Christopher Trevisani, Vice President of Housing Visions, a non-profit that owns and manages about 1,600 apartment units in New York and Pennsylvania. “I just want to turn the page on that. I want all of us to be able to support this plan."

The primary change as the project has gone through revision has been the reduction of housing aimed at low-income families, in favor of housing targeted to seniors. The initial plan called for 49 units, primarily funded through the state's low-income housing tax credit.

The newest revision reduces the use of the parking area at the campus, and adds plans for green space at the site.

Vocal opponents say their concerns have been mitigated

Dennis and Sherill Sweeney live near the church site on Davis Street, and have spoken against the proposed St. Vincent redevelopment since it was first proposed..

They said their statements have been consistent at each meeting.

“We have not opposed this project, except for the size of the project and its daycare center component,” said Sherill Sweeney. “We have stated throughout the process that this project was too large and overwhelming for our residential neighborhood.”

Dennis Sweeney said after attending a recent community meeting between several neighbors and the Housing Visions team, the Sweeneys feel that their message has been heard.

“After listening to our concerns and the concerns of our neighbors, Housing Visions offered several suggested changes to the St. Vincent project,” Dennis Sweeney said. “After attending all of these meetings for more than a year, we didn't receive all our requested changes regarding this project.

“However, as noted by Sir Mick Jagger (of) The Rolling Stones, 'You can't always get what you want.'”

Alan Smith, a Princeton Avenue resident, said he appreciated Housing Visions making an effort to sit down and come up with changes to meet the needs and concerns of neighbors.

“We appreciate everything they've done to meet the challenges that were arising from residents' requests,” Smith said.

Project changes swing support from officials

Chris Sharkey, president of Corning Enterprises and a member of the Corning Housing Partnership, said the Parish Heights project presents CHP with an exciting and different kind of opportunity.

“Housing Visions has worked with the neighborhood to understand and address the issues and concerns (around the proposed project),” Sharkey said.

She said the addition of green space and a walking trail enhance the project not only for future residents at Parish Heights but for the whole neighborhood.

Trevisani said Parish Heights will be targeted toward seniors who want to stay in their community, but stressed that the low-income housing component has not been eliminated.

“We still think it is important for the local workforce. We want to assist working parents to ... work and raise their families,” Trevisani said. “But the majority of the project will provide dignified senior living, including support services by one of your professional agencies, AIM (Center for Independent Living), to really assist seniors to remain in their homes.”

The child care center in the former church building will be operated by Corning Children’s Center, according to Sharkey. The facility is planned to serve 50 children.

Two city council members who voted against the original plan, Betty Coccho, D-6, and Mark ReSue, I-7, expressed support.

“I'm happy with the changes that have been made,” Coccho said.

“I believe that we all can agree that $18 million coming back into our neighborhood is a positive thing,” ReSue added.

What's next for St. Vincent's church campus redevelopment plan?

The Planning Board will meet at 5 p..m. Sept. 5 at City Hall to discuss the Parish Heights project, officials said.

If the proposal is accepted there, and at a follow-up meeting of the City Council, the project would likely break ground in late 2023.

IN THIS ARTICLE
