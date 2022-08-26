ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine Beach, FL

CONCERT CALENDAR: Blues guitarist Davy Knowles plays Café Eleven in St. Augustine Beach

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
Blues guitarist and singer Davy Knowles will perform Oct. 26 at Café Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

Tickets for the Café Eleven general admission seated concert are available now for $30 in advance at eventbrite.com.

Coming to St. Augustine

The tour starts in Evanston, Illinois, on Sept. 10. Knowles's other stops in Florida are at The Alley in Sanford at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and at Safety Harbor Art and Music Center in Safety Harbor at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

As a young guitarist, Knowles started off playing with Back Door Slam in 2003.

He started garnering attention as a member of Back Door Slam in 2007 at 20 years old. The band made performances on national television shows including "Good Morning America" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The group followed by playing at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, in 2008.

The band surprisingly broke up in 2009. After the split, he hit the road to tour as a solo artist under Davy Knowles and Back Door Slam.

He has released four solo albums since 2009. His latest album "What Happens Next" was released in 2021 by Provogue Records.

Davy Knowles

Upcoming concerts

Stephen Pigman, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Cellar Upstairs, 157 King St.

Acoustic Anomaly with Crawford Boyd and Joe Fasano, 5 p.m. Aug. 25, Trade Winds, 124 Charlotte St.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Borrillo's, 88 San Marco Ave.

Concerts in the Plaza: Big Pineapple, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Plaza de La Constitution. Free.

Dewey Via, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Tony Scozzaro, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Cellar Upstairs, 157 King St.

King Eddie and the Pili Pili, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Cellar Upstairs, 157 King St.

Bad Dog Mama, 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

TJ Brown, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Cellar Upstairs, 157 King St.

Smokestack, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Earthkry with DalWayne, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15 in advance/$20.

Band Be Easy, 10 p.m. Aug. 27, Island Girl Ponte Vedra, 820 A1A North, Suite E18, Ponte Vedra Beach.

Vinny Jacobs, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Cellar Upstairs, 157 King St.

Mandalla Band, 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Aqua Grill, 395 S. Front St., Ponte Vedra Beach.

Acoustic Anomaly with Crawford Boyd and Joe Fasano, 5 p.m. Aug. 28, Trade Winds, 124 Charlotte St.

Let's Ride Brass Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Colonial Oak Music Park, 21 St. George St. Free.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Pierre's Pub, 69 St. George St.

Music by the Sea: Amy Alysia and Soul Operation, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, St. Augustine Beach Pier and Park Pavilion, 350 Beach Blvd. Free.

Acoustic Anomaly with Crawford Boyd and Joe Fasano, 5 p.m. Sept. 1, Trade Winds, 124 Charlotte St.

Concerts in the Plaza: Sauce Boss, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Plaza de La Constitution. Free.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Sept. 3, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

Jolie, 7 p.m. Sept. 3, Casa de Vino 57, 57 Treasury St.

Mandalla Band, 3 p.m. Sept. 4, Aqua Grill, 395 S. Front St., Ponte Vedra Beach.

Fond Kiser, 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Salt Life Food Shack, 321 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach.

Dispatch & O.A.R. with G. Love, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $46-$101.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Sam Pacetti, 6 p.m. Sept. 5, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Music by the Sea: Ramona & The Riot, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Augustine Beach Pier, 350 A1A Beach Blvd. Free.

Matisyahu, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $32-$35.

Billy Currington with Noah Guthrie and Matt Koziol, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$79.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Jim Johnston, 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Music by the Sea: Those Guys, Sept. 14, St. Augustine Beach Pier and Park Pavilion, 350 Beach Blvd. Free.

NEW DATE: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $54-$154. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Sing Out Loud: Snail Mail, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Free.

Victor Wainwright, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $34.51.

The Band Be Easy, 10 p.m. Sept. 16, Island Girl Ponte Vedra Beach, 820 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Fixx, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $37.50-$62.50.

Fond Kiser, 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Salt Life Food Shack, 321 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach.

Conan Gray, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$59.50.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Jack White with Cat Power, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $35-$75.

Colton McKenna, 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Andy McKee with Calum Graham, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $39.50-$49.50.

Music by the Sea: Music by the Sea All Star Jam, Sept. 21, St. Augustine Beach Pier and Park Pavilion, 350 Beach Blvd. Free.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, Meehan's, 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 20 Avenida Menendez.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Earth, Wind & Fire, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $65-$309.

Popa Chubby, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A North. $28-$32.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Oct. 1, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

NEW DATE: Todd Barry, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $33.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Sam Pacetti, 6 p.m. Oct. 3, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Bass Extremes, Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Derico Watson, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $28.50-$73.50.

American Blonde, 6 p.m. Oct. 6, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

The War on Drugs, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $58.50-$78.50.

American Blonde, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15.

Jen Fulwiler, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $35-$45.

Acoustic Alchemy, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $38.50–$43.50.

Sweet Lizzy Project, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $10 in advance/$15.

The Head and the Heart with Shakey Graves, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44.50-$64.50.

Gov't Mule & Old Crow Medicine Show, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$81.

NEW DATE: Bob Mould, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $30-$50. Rescheduled from Feb. 25. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

NEW DATE: Trace Adkins with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $53.49-$77.49. Rescheduled from Dec. 2. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Ellis Paul, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25 in advance/$30.

NEW DATE: Steve Vai, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $189.50-$214.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Pablo Cruise, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $55.50 - $85.50.

Davy Knowles, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offor, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$129.50.

Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offor, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$129.50.

NEW DATE: Steep Canyon Rangers, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $54.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Alabama, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49-$177.75.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Nov. 5, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

Alabama, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49-$152.25.

Adam Ezra Group, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Curtis Salgado, 8 p.m. Nov. 6, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Joe Satriani, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $69.50-$405.

Trent Harmon, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25 in advance/$35/$75 VIP.

Slambovian Circus of Dreams, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Bonnie Raitt with Marc Cohn, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $47-$57.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, Meehan's, 9 p.m. Nov. 12, 20 Avenida Menendez.

Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $37-$97.

Cole Swindell with Ashely Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$74.

Cody Johnson with Randy Houser and Randall King, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $72.50, SOLD OUT

Paul Reiser, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $45.50-$63.50.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$79.50.

Paul Nelson Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Matt Hires, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15 in advance/$20.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Dec. 3, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

Harper and Midwest Kind, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15 in advance/$20.

Ana Popovic, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $35-$45.

Seth Glier, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Café Eleven, 501 Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

UNF Choral Ensembles, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $15-$35.

The Fab Four -- The Ultimate Tribute, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $60.50-$95.

The Outlaws with Pat Travers, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $45.50-$105.50.

Mindi Abair with Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $61-$105.50.

Griffin House, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Willy Porter, 8 p.m. Jan. 13, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

David Wilcox, 8 p.m. Jan. 19, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $46-$66.

NEW DATE: Big Band of Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $62.50-$92.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

The Brit Pack, 8 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $34-$44.

NEW DATE: Alan Doyle with Chris Trapper, 8 p.m. March 7, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $32-$40. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m. March 11, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $46.50-$256.50.

NEW DATE: Eric Johnson, 8 p.m. March 14, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $34.50-$59.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Submit upcoming area shows to thinton@staugustine.com.

