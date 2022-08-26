ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

New Hingham Land Conservation Trust research grant honors memory of Sally Goodrich

By Sue Scheible, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zR9mm_0hW8a5lJ00

HINGHAM – The Hingham Land Conservation Trust is launching an annual environmental research grant to honor the memory of its founder, Sally Goodrich, an "ardent conservationist" who died in 2020 at age 90.

The application period is open and the deadline is Oct. 21. The grant winner(s) will be announced by Jan. 30.

'Bigger and better':After delay, date for Hingham Harbor fireworks show set for September

Eligibility information about the Goodrich Research Grant program and a downloadable application form can be found on the grants page of the Hingham Conservation Land Trust website at https://hinghamlandtrust.org.

The Goodrich Research Grant will fund projects proposed by an institution, organization or town. The purposes include:

  • Helping to conserve open space (land and water) in Hingham and nearby South Shore communities for the benefit of flora, wild creatures and all who depend on the environment.
  • Improving access to or encouraging residents to enjoy and respect the importance of parklands and conservation areas.

The land trust received an unrestricted gift from the estate of Sally Goodrich, in memory of Sally’s son Robert, who died years ago in a car accident at age 20. After Sally Goodrich's death in 2020, the trust received gifts in her honor, which were added to the gift from her estate, and a separate account was established.

To reach the target goal of at least $50,000 to launch the grant, all the board members and other supporters contributed to the fund.

The trust plans to add to the fund so Goodrich Research Grants can be awarded annually.

Hingham's Melville Garden:'The most famous picnic-resort in the harbor'

The application review committee consists of former board chair Eileen McIntyre; longtime board member Don Kidston; former board member Barbara Wollan; local wetlands expert Steve Ivas; and, representing the Goodrich family, Sally’s son Chuck Goodrich.

Sally Goodrich died in Hingham on July 4, 2020. Her obituary described her as an "active, independent-minded woman who always loved a good holiday."

After graduating from Mount Holyoke College in 1951, she married Paul Goodrich, of West Roxbury, in 1955. The couple settled in Hingham, where they built a house on the site of the former South School and raised three boys. She lived in Hingham for 65 years. She and her husband owned four cruising sailboats during their 46 years of marriage.

She founded the Hingham Land Conservation Trust and served on its board for 23 years. Her personal relationships led directly to the acquisition of two of the group’s signature properties: Jacob’s Meadow and Whortleberry Hollow.

'New and improved':After a long wait, Hingham Harbor boat ramps opens

Jacob's Meadow, a 54-acre conservation trail, is at 666 Main St., Hingham, near Route 228. Whortleberry Hollow, at 424 Cushing St., is a short trail through the woods and around a wetland, with benches for quiet contemplation.

Her passion for conservation was influenced by her aunt, Ellen Chase, a founder of The Trustees of Reservations.

Goodrich worked for many years as a driver’s education instructor for Hingham High School. She was one of the first residents of the Linden Ponds retirement community when it opened in 2004, after the loss of her husband to Parkinson's disease.

She held leadership positions in many organizations she belonged to or volunteered for.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood

BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike

A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hingham, MA
Hingham, MA
Society
City
West Roxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
whdh.com

Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Environmental Research#Retirement Community
Caught in Southie

Things are getting nuts at City Hall – Flynn files to pull Arroyo’s leadership assignments; Baker and Lara file dueling records requests

This week at City Hall is starting off with some good old fashioned chaos due to the Ricard Arroyo sexual assault controversy. According to the Boston Herald, Monday’s council agenda showed just how much this controversy is stirring things up within the council. City Council President Ed Flynn moved to strip Arroyo of his committee leadership roles.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts father of a fallen U.S. soldier, whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song, is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
whdh.com

Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
BOSTON, MA
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Cape Cod in the Winter

If you’re planning a trip to Cape Cod in the winter, you have many options. You can explore the museums, Breweries, and Art galleries. You can also enjoy activities such as Cross-country skiing. Below are a few ideas for you to consider. These ideas will help you plan the perfect winter trip.
DENNIS, MA
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief place on administrative leave, investigation underway

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter is currently on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, the department announced. The Hopkinton police put out a release Saturday, but did not indicate a reason for why Deputy Chief Porter was placed on leave. The release states that Porter was notified he was being placed on leave Thursday.
HOPKINTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy