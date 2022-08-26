New Hingham Land Conservation Trust research grant honors memory of Sally Goodrich

HINGHAM – The Hingham Land Conservation Trust is launching an annual environmental research grant to honor the memory of its founder, Sally Goodrich, an "ardent conservationist" who died in 2020 at age 90.

The application period is open and the deadline is Oct. 21. The grant winner(s) will be announced by Jan. 30.

Eligibility information about the Goodrich Research Grant program and a downloadable application form can be found on the grants page of the Hingham Conservation Land Trust website at https://hinghamlandtrust.org.

The Goodrich Research Grant will fund projects proposed by an institution, organization or town. The purposes include:

Helping to conserve open space (land and water) in Hingham and nearby South Shore communities for the benefit of flora, wild creatures and all who depend on the environment.

Improving access to or encouraging residents to enjoy and respect the importance of parklands and conservation areas.

The land trust received an unrestricted gift from the estate of Sally Goodrich, in memory of Sally’s son Robert, who died years ago in a car accident at age 20. After Sally Goodrich's death in 2020, the trust received gifts in her honor, which were added to the gift from her estate, and a separate account was established.

To reach the target goal of at least $50,000 to launch the grant, all the board members and other supporters contributed to the fund.

The trust plans to add to the fund so Goodrich Research Grants can be awarded annually.

The application review committee consists of former board chair Eileen McIntyre; longtime board member Don Kidston; former board member Barbara Wollan; local wetlands expert Steve Ivas; and, representing the Goodrich family, Sally’s son Chuck Goodrich.

Sally Goodrich died in Hingham on July 4, 2020. Her obituary described her as an "active, independent-minded woman who always loved a good holiday."

After graduating from Mount Holyoke College in 1951, she married Paul Goodrich, of West Roxbury, in 1955. The couple settled in Hingham, where they built a house on the site of the former South School and raised three boys. She lived in Hingham for 65 years. She and her husband owned four cruising sailboats during their 46 years of marriage.

She founded the Hingham Land Conservation Trust and served on its board for 23 years. Her personal relationships led directly to the acquisition of two of the group’s signature properties: Jacob’s Meadow and Whortleberry Hollow.

Jacob's Meadow, a 54-acre conservation trail, is at 666 Main St., Hingham, near Route 228. Whortleberry Hollow, at 424 Cushing St., is a short trail through the woods and around a wetland, with benches for quiet contemplation.

Her passion for conservation was influenced by her aunt, Ellen Chase, a founder of The Trustees of Reservations.

Goodrich worked for many years as a driver’s education instructor for Hingham High School. She was one of the first residents of the Linden Ponds retirement community when it opened in 2004, after the loss of her husband to Parkinson's disease.

She held leadership positions in many organizations she belonged to or volunteered for.

