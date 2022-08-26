ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida's Little League World Series history? Some facts about Sunshine State teams

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
The 2022 Little League World Series champion will be crowned on Sunday when the U.S. winner meets the International division winner.

Little League Baseball in Florida has had its share of success through the years by sending teams to Williamsport, Pa. to contend for a world championship.

There isn't a team from Florida playing in this year's World Series, but a year ago the Martin County North Little League All-Star team from Palm City became the most recent team to make it to the 20-team tournament.

Looking back at Martin North's run:Martin County North Little League players, coaches share favorite memories at Williamsport

Here are some things to know about Florida Little League Baseball and its history in the Little League World Series:

How many teams from Florida have made it to the Little League World Series?

Twenty-three teams from the Sunshine State have appeared in the LLWS.

Has a team from Florida ever won the Little League World Series?

No. But five teams from Florida have advanced to the World Series championship game in its current format, featuring an International Division winner.

Who are the Florida teams that advance to the Little League World Series title game?

  • 1980:
  • Tampa (U.S. champion) defeated Kirkland, Washington, 16-0
  • Tampa finished runner-up in the LLWS, losing 4-3 to Hua-Lien, Taiwan
  • 1981:
  • Tampa (U.S. champion) defeated Barrington, Illinois, 11-10
  • Tampa finished runner-up in the LLWS, losing 4-2 to Taichung, Taiwan
  • 1984:
  • Altomonte (U.S. champion)defeated Southport Indiana, 8-1
  • Altamonte finished runner-up in the LLWS, losing 6-2 to Seoul, South Korea
  • 2001:
  • Apopka (U.S. champion) defeated Bronx, N.Y., 6-0
  • Apopka finished runner-up in the LLWS, losing 2-1 to Tokyo Kitasuna
  • 2003:
  • Boynton Beach (U.S. champion) defeated Saugus, Massachusetts, 9-2
  • Boynton Beach finished runner-up in the LLWS, losing 10-2 to Musashi-Fuchu, Tokyo Japan

How many Florida teams have finished third in the LLWS?

Three. Sarasota, Panama City and Bradenton.

  • 1986:
  • Tucson Arizona (U.S. champion) defeated Sarasota 4-1 in the U.S. title game
  • Tucson Arizona finished runner-up in the LLWS, losing 12-0 to Tainan, Taiwan
  • 1996:
  • Cranston Rhode Island (U.S. champion) defeated Panama City, 6-3
  • Cranston Rhode Island finished runner up in LLWS, losing 13-3 to Kaohsiung, Taiwan
  • 1997:
  • Mission Viejo, Calif. (U.S. champion) defeated Bradenton, 12-1
  • Mission Viejo, Calif. Finished runner up in the LLWS, losing 5-4 to Guadalupe Neuvo Leon, Mexico

Before the International Division was added in 1957, did any Florida teams play in the Little League World Series?

Yes. In 1948, in the second ever Little League World Series, St. Petersburg was defeated 6-4 by Lockhaven, Pa. in the championship game.

The following year Hammonton, N.J. defeated Pensacola, 5-0.

What is Florida's winning percentage in the LLWS?

Sunshine State teams have gone 38-31 for a ..551 winning percentage.

Here are the 23 Florida teams that have appeared in a Little League World Series:

1948: St. Petersburg

1949: Pensacola

1950: Pensacola

1951: National, Pensacola

1954: Orange, Lakeland

1967: West Tampa, Tampa

1969: West Tampa, Tampa

1973: Belmont Heights, Tampa

1975: Belmont Heights, Tampa#

1980: Belmont Heights, Tampa#

1981: Belmont Heights, Tampa#

1982: National, Sarasota

1984: National, Altamonte Springs#

1986: American, Sarasota

1989: Northside, Tampa

1991: National, Dunedin

1996: R.L. Turner, Panama City

1997: Manatee G.T., Bradenton

2001: National, Apopka#

2003: East Boynton Beach#

2005: Maitland

2008: Citrus Park, Tampa

2021: Martin County North, Palm City

