ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captiva, FL

Captiva restaurants: Boops By The Bubble Room sates a sweet tooth with doughnuts, more

By Gina Birch
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkbAo_0hW8a27800

Stepping through the doors of Boops By The Bubble Room on Captiva Island feels like stepping back in time to a 1940s-era soda fountain.

Boops is an extension of the iconic Bubble Room. It specializes in the restaurant’s famous desserts along with some new additions. Boops opened March 26, 2021 in the cottage that formerly housed the Bubble Room’s Emporium. The gift shop moved across Captiva Drive in 2018, leaving the unit vacant and in need of some TLC, which it got in the form of this retro makeover.

“The Bubble Room has always been a place to come and feel nostalgic,” general manager Stephen Peach said.

When the Bubble Room opened on Memorial Day 1979, it quickly became one of the island's most popular restaurants. Its walls are covered with movie posters from Hollywood’s Golden Age. There are bubble lights, antiques, old juke boxes, train sets — so many knickknacks it would take days to find them all.

The menu items carry on the vintage theme with names such as "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes" (the fish of the day), "Puttin’ on the Ritz" (a balsamic-glazed chicken breast with mozzarella and tomato), and "The Little Rascals" (Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic butter).

AND:Five years later, the tiny Azure continues to allure

Bubble Room's dessert menu is less vintage but equally noteworthy. It began with a few decadent cakes served in massive portions, but these cakes soon took on lives of their own. Customers began ordering entire cakes and stopping in to grab the giant slices to-go. The Bubble Room's dessert station was located at the front door, which often led to traffic jams as cake grabbers collided with dinner goers.

“The desserts really needed their own space,” Peach said.

Unclogging the entryway proved to be the catalyst for Boops. The idea snowballed, according to Peach, when the owners found a 13-foot long bar with ornate stained-glass windows, made in 1906. With that as a focal point for the dessert bar, “It became clear we needed to complete the vintage idea," Peach said.

Belt-driven fans hang from the ceiling and bright-white marble lines the floors. The "Boops" moniker is also nostalgic. Decades ago, Boops was the name of a taco stand that operated on the side of the restaurant. Eventually, Bubble Room swallowed up the space and used it for more seating.

The Boops logo remained on the side of Bubble Room’s facade for years, but Peach said it was up so high, most people didn’t notice it.

“When we were trying to name (Boops), I looked up, saw the sign and thought 'wow, it can’t be more obvious,'” he said.

Besides the iconic Bubble Room desserts, visitors are catching on to Boops’ soda fountain. The only thing that comes out of the soda gun is soda water; each flavor is made to order from scratch using a variety of syrups.

ALSO:Late summer rum guide: How to choose rum, how to sip rum, classic recipes

“We have realized that not lot of people know what (a soda fountain) is, and all that we can do,” Peach said. “The sodas taste fresher and crisper than anything you can get in a bottle or can.”

He and the team are constantly creating new flavors such as the Florida Man, a tropical combo of orange, mango and lime.

“It’s so fun, we are like mad scientists,” Peach said, laughing.

The old-fashioned ice cream chest accommodates eight flavors of hand-dipped treats. Classics such as chocolate and vanilla are staples, joining a few seasonal flavors. Soft-serve ice cream is also available.

Not just found in cones and bowls, Boops makes its ice cream into milkshakes, some of which incorporate chunks of Bubble Room's famous cakes. Peach called the combinations a “no brainer.” He described the Polar Expresso milkshake as “decadent," filled with espresso, cookies and cream, and an Oreo topping.

Boops is also open for breakfast. Wanting to offer more than cake for the morning crowd, Boops' cases also house blueberry-crumble, chocolate-chip, double-chocolate and banana-nut muffins.

For another breakfast treat, Peach took a cue from a downtown Fort Myers spot.

“Years ago, we had given Bennett’s Fresh Roast permission to use our orange-crunch icing as a doughnut topping,” Peach said. “There was no place on Captiva serving fresh doughnuts, so we decided to do it.”

Boops crafts its doughnuts from the same dough used for Bubble Room’s signature cinnamon rolls. And that orange-crunch icing has once again turned out to be a big hit. In fact, the orange crunch cake is the restaurant's and soda fountain’s best-selling dessert.

“We make triple the amount of any other cake,” Peach said.

As with its neighbor restaurant, Boops' walls are lined with memorabilia, as well as classic candies such as taffy, Atomic Fireballs, circus peanuts and candy necklaces.

“I love watching people come in saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen that in forever. I didn’t know they still made this,’” Peach said.

Boops has 16 seats under air and more on a front patio. It feels bright, clean and fun — as a cake and ice cream shop should. Take note, you won’t find anything savory here. Boops is wholly dedicated to satisfying the sweet tooth, and customers don't seem to mind.

“Our guests tell us something had been missing on Captiva,” Peach said. “They didn’t realize what it was until we opened. Everyone is so happy we are here. We are too.”

Gina Birch writes about food, wine and spirits for The News-Press and at thebirchbeat.blogspot.com. Follow her as @ginabirch on Twitter and find her on Facebook.

Boops By The Bubble Room

Address: 15001 Captiva Drive, Captiva

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Phone: 239-312-8649

: bubbleroomrestaurant.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million

SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
CAPTIVA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion

Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Restaurants
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Captiva, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Restaurants
getnews.info

Impact Windows of Cape Coral Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Cape Coral, FL – August 27, 2022 – Impact Windows of Cape Coral, a premier producer of storm resistant impact windows and doors, reveals the launch of their freshly revamped internet site. The new internet site will better cement Impact Windows of Cape Coral’s online reputation as an ingenious and solution driven company within the storm window sector. The brand-new site is consumer-orientated and also user-friendly, making it possible for potential customers to conveniently browse hurricane windows.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox4now.com

Influential figure in Naples history celebrates her 94th birthday

NAPLES, Fla. — An influential figure in Southwest Florida history celebrated her 94th birthday on Saturday. In 1955, Thelma Hodges became one of the first nurses to serve at what would later become Naples Community Hospital. She and three others traveled from their hometown of Boston, Mass. to work at the newly-established hospital. At the time, Naples was considered a small fishing village.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Doughnut#Cookies And Cream#Soda Fountain#Bakery#Big Soda#Food Drink#Captiva Drive#Tlc
macaronikid.com

Dog parks and play areas in Fort Myers & the Beach

We are lucky in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach to have many great dog parks to enjoy with our favorite pups. Dog parks are a great place for our pups to play unleashed and meet new friends! Not sure about how dog parks work or if your dog is ready for one? Check out our etiquette and rules tips at the bottom of this story.
FORT MYERS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
helpmechas.com

Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
FORT MYERS, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Downtown Ft. Myers Restaurants

The town of Fort Myers on Florida’s resplendent Gulf Coast has a wonderful and fascinating history. As settlers came to build their new lives here after the war, it became known as a “cow town,” the place where cattlemen drove their herds through the streets to its port.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Travel outlook at Southwest Florida International Airport

Traveling the last couple of years has been up and down. As in, let’s see if my plane goes up and if these prices ever come down. Along the way, something unusual happened. For two months in a row, air travel at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was off by a lot, about 20% year over year.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Persons of interest sought in wallet theft at Target

Authorities are searching for three people considered persons of interest in an ongoing fraud investigation at a Target in south Fort Myers. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the victim said she wasn’t aware her wallet had been taken out of her purse while shopping at the store at 13711 S. Tamiami Trail on Saturday.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast Humane Society looking for a few good heroes

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is launching a new program to recruit long-term volunteers -- and a lucky few will have the chance to participate in a unique training opportunity. The Dog Heroes Program is a new initiative aimed to recruit people who can commit to volunteering...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
FORT MYERS, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy