New fast-casual restaurant opens in long-closed BurgerFi spot near Vassar

A new Poughkeepsie restaurant invites diners to customize their meals, with a Greek twist. Delta π, a fast-casual Greek and Mediterranean restaurant, opened at 60 Raymond Avenue, in the former BurgerFi space near Vassar College, on Aug. 1.

A bright blue wall with the Delta π logo welcomes diners to the new space.

Inside, there's a sleek, open restaurant with mathematical equations painted along one wall; the word "Opa!" is seen above the door. Behind the counter, an assortment of vegetables, sauces and proteins are arranged, meat on spits can be seen roasting in the back. Also on the counter are cases with traditional Greek baked goods like sweet baklava, spanakopita, which is phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese, and more.

Diners, who place their order at the counter, are able to customize a pita or bowl, filling it with proteins including chicken and meatless options, then choosing from a variety of toppings like olives, beans, pepperoncini, or pico di greeko. Last, but certainly not least, is the choice of sauces like tzatziki, hummus, tahini and more.

Don't want to create your own? The restaurant also has curated options like the traditional gyro pita, a fluffy pita full of gyro meat, crunchy red onions, fresh tomatoes, tzatziki sauce and topped with French fries, or souvlaki platters. Some sides include pita chips and "Greek fries" topped with feta cheese, a lemon drizzle and oregano.

On the menu there are also frappes, or Greek style ice coffees. Once you're handed your meal, you can take it to go or take a seat inside their dining room or at a handful of tables outside.

BurgerFi, which had been at the location for 7 years, closed in September 2021, leaving the restaurant space vacant.

Go: 60 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie; 845-570-5700; delta3.14@yahoo.com; delta314.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.